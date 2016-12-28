Changing the mood music of politics: Let’s get angry about poverty and refuse to stand by while papers demonise the poor

I remember the feeling of sadness when I saw these figures from a Scottish Lib Dem freedom of information request. In Christmas 2015, 26,320 adults and 11,200 children were homeless. Those figures are up 8% and 16% respectively in two years. As the party’s housing spokesperson, I wanted to highlight this and, as the photo shows, the story was picked up by the Sun. I said:

It is absolutely heart-breaking to learn that more than 11,000 children were homeless last Christmas. It is intolerable that the number of families without a permanent roof over their head continues to rise. Across the last three Christmases, 100,000 people were homeless, almost a third of them children. We judge the strength of a society by how it looks out for its most vulnerable. These figures are a stain on the national conscience. The Scottish Government have failed the children and families who don’t have stable warm home at Christmas. Many will have been in temporary accommodation but that it hardly a suitable or sustainable way of tackling homeless in the long term. The failure of the SNP to deliver on their previous social housing promises has undoubtedly contributed to this situation. That is why the Scottish Liberal Democrats will continue to press SNP ministers to get a grip of the housing crisis and increase the number of homes for social rent.

11,200 children would almost fill Scotland’s concert venue, the Hydro. It’s about a fifth of the population of the town where I live. For each of these children, homelessness means insecurity, disruption and uncertainty that limits their life chances. They could be placed anywhere in their local authority area and moved to another part of it at a moment’s notice. Imagine what that feels like to a young child. Being taken away from your familiar surroundings, school and support networks is hard enough once, but what if you have to wait months or even years for a permanent home and are constantly moved. Add to that that you may not be actually accommodated in a house, but in a hotel or hostel, sharing facilities with others. Read this family’s account in the Sun last week, of being made homeless after their father lost his job as a forklift truck driver because of a back injury.

We are one of the richest countries in the world. We should be able to ensure that everyone has a warm and permanent home. If we put our minds to it, we could solve the housing crisis and with it make people healthier, happier and out of poverty. It’s not enough to say “but we’re building lots of houses over the next five years, look” as the Scottish Government is doing. We need a sense of collective urgency about this to stop the lives of over 40,000 people being made intolerably difficult. We need to understand the reality of homelessness, recognise that it could happen to any one of us and push our politicians to deliver solutions.

Sadly, in the same edition of the paper as carried this story, the Sun decided to run an opinion piece demonising a couple, who they named, for claiming benefits for their large family. Criticising the “limitless sponging”, the paper rages that “measures to crack down on the feckless can’t come soon enough.” Frankly, I have no problem paying taxes to make sure that people are fed, clothed and have somewhere to live. I loathe the way the media stirs up resentment like this. Anger should be focused on successive governments for failing to tackle poverty and inequality, not on the most disadvantaged people in our society. When we see people being picked on and shamed like this, we need to call it out.

Part of the vital job of changing the mood music of politics must be to stop this demonisation of poor people and create an environment where all can flourish.

* Caron Lindsay is Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice and blogs at Caron's Musings