Channel 4: Cathy Newman, Tim Farron, sex and sin.

Tim Farron had a grilling yesterday on Channel 4 news from Cathy Newman on his personal position on some moral issues. There’s been some criticism of Tim for sounding a little bit evasive on this, and indeed suggestions have been coming into Voice for better answers that he might have given.

Now I don’t know exactly where Tim personally stands on this, but I have no reason to doubt that he is basically a liberal dealing with the sensitivities of the “traditional Christian” view rather than the converse. My apologies for use of these terms, no doubt there were and are many traditional Christians around who are sound on LGBT+ rights and abortion, and many old liberals who are not. But you know what I mean.

Wherever he does stand I do think he has a right to a view and a right to express it. It is difficult to believe in the value of free speech and debate and then say that some views should not be expressed and cannot be debated – and there is surely some territory on this issue which is wrong but not offensive.

The “do you think it is a sin” line of questioning is a little crass when there is biblical justification for all sexual thoughts to be sinful. Matthew 19:12:

For there are some eunuchs, which were so born from their mother’s womb: and there are some eunuchs, which were made eunuchs of men: and there be eunuchs, which have made themselves eunuchs for the kingdom of heaven’s sake. He that is able to receive it, let him receive it.

There is a strong suggestion in this text that any sex has something sinful about it, and a sexless life is more holy if you are up to it. It is not such a popular view these days, and personally I think it shows a very unhealthy attitude. But it should be clear that sin is not something you can get out of by behaving decently and reasonably, it is a standard by which you are absolutely set up to fail only to be redeemed by the sacrifice of the innocent. (Another bad idea IMHO.)

I get the impression that asking a Christian to talk about the more debatable sins is like asking a Dr Who fan to talk about gaping plot holes, papier mache monsters and pointless running around in Tom Baker 4 parters. It’s snotty, it’s not really the point and it can be a little embarrassing.

Part of the Farron campaigning miracle is that he is, with good reason, seen among voting Christians as being out there in politics batting for Jesus, and although the “traditional Christians” among them may accept grudgingly that he is a liberal on moral issues, it does no good for Tim (or for the rest of us) to be disrespectful of their views. Newman’s line of questioning, intentionally crass on theology, was an attempt to provoke the disrespectful answer. That’s fair game in politics – she was doing her job well – and I’m not sure there is a very pretty answer, short of the theology seminar that Tim offered.

That traditional Christians take the view that people who are liberal on moral issues are not proper Christians, is unfortunate, but to be expected. A great many Christians set more store in the view that God loves us all just as he made us, and are, therefore able to take liberal positions. It makes me wince when I hear fellow atheists side with the former in order to discredit religion, rather than siding with the latter in order to promote liberalism.

I think an evangelical Christian who is liberal on “moral issues” is to be respected, because it is hard to do, because they are building bridges in what would otherwise be a more polarised and divided society, and if they have to paper over the cracks a little bit I would cut them some slack.

* Joe Otten is a councillor in Sheffield and Tuesday editor of Liberal Democrat Voice.