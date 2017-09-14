Cheer up Britannia, Brexit is coming. Can John King be writing this? As regular readers of my posts will know, I belong to the ‘Stay Angry and Fight Brexit’ school. And I still hope and pray that this madness can be averted.

All the same, in my more sombre moments, I sometimes wonder if we are clutching at straws. Even if we could turn back now, the Brexiters would cry betrayal for ever more. According to the Guardian’s Polly Toynbee, many Remainers in parliament are privately wishing for disaster. Bound and gagged by the three line whip, they reflect grimly that Britain will have to learn the hard way.

Out of the ashes of cataclysmic devastation, by this calculation, a new Britain could arise like a phoenix, resolved never to make the same mistakes again. It is a scenario recalling not only Germany but also ancient Rome, whose Emperor Claudius, surrounded on all sides by perversion and foolishness, could only mutter “Let all the poisons that lurk in the mud hatch out”.

But what if the country’s demise were relatively painless? What if the unacceptable gradually became the norm? It is a fact that with many serious types of sickness – and Brexit is a sickness – other people see a deterioration first, whilst the sufferer is mercifully oblivious.

When an aeroplane descends from 30,000 feet to 5,000 feet, the passengers may not even notice, though it’s very obvious to the air traffic controller on his screen. Only when Britons go abroad will they get the air traffic controller’s viewpoint, and see how much we have gone down in the world. But most Britons won’t be able to go abroad so much in the future, it will be too expensive. Britain’s place in the world will not be among their day to day concerns.

Meantime newspapers like the Daily Mail will dish out their daily opium, convincing their readers that their prison cell is a palace and Brexit was the best thing that happened. Unless something can be done about them, other countries will continue to feel sorry for us while we ourselves live in a fools’ paradise.

If I find myself getting too upset by any of this, I remind myself that English people are noted for their sang froid, as expressed by this song. Britain has had things all its own way for many years, for which we can still be grateful. Indeed I’ve just completed a video celebrating our empire – Bye bye Britannia .

As much as any Brexiter, I love the icons of our heritage: Sherlock Holmes, red telephone boxes, and cricket on the village green. These things are among those listed on a wonderful website called Sterling Times, whose creators say they do not accept the existence of the EU. How sad, that they believe our Britishness is undermined by the proximity of our continental neighbours, when the exact opposite is true.

Instead of being a stronger more independent nation, we will simply be a vassal state of Trumps’s America. While Brexiters were fretting about the threat from Brussels, American culture has already invaded us to a far greater extent, helped by the shared language.

Most people are barely aware of these changes, or that they now speak with a constantly upturned voice – the Californian uptalk – as if they are asking a series of questions. The Americanisation of our NHS will surely be next, driven by the same forces of silent infiltration.

So that is the tragedy of our foreseeable future. As one of America’s foreign territories, no longer so important because we will no longer be their voice in Europe. In a sense it’s a poetic ending to our empire. The dinosaurs were wiped out by an asteroid, Concorde was destroyed by some chance debris on the runway, and Great Britain was finished off by a referendum.

Cheer up though, it may never happen.

* John King is a retired doctor and Remain campaigner.