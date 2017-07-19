Cheers, Tim.

I have to say I’m feeling sad tonight. Two Summers ago, I worked hard to elect Tim Farron as our leader. I’d hoped he’d be there for one if not two Parliaments, at least a decade. I felt that the party needed his Tiggerish energy and passion even if his 100,000 members target scared me slightly.

Tim inspired us to pick ourselves up, raise our eyes and fight. He took on the fight for the most vulnerable, speaking up for the thousands of refugees fleeing war in Syria. He made it his mission to present a coherent case for unaccompanied children to come to this country, even trying to enact it into law. I was never prouder of him than when he was the first party leader to head to Calais and Lesvos.

Tim was not one to always make life easy for himself, as we saw from the Syria vote. He was prepared to risk upsetting his core support on the left of the party. Nor did he shy away from the battles we needed to have. On diversity, he was prepared to lead from the front, supporting the Electing Diverse MPs motion which was passed in York in 2016.

His leadership was a whirlwind of campaigning at all levels around the country. He went to Council by-elections to the winning Richmond Park parliamentary by-election. He was brilliant in the Scottish and Welsh elections last year.

He was proactive in the fight for LGBT equality, arguing for an end to the gay blood ban and for transgender rights. What a signal it sent to young people struggling with their gender identity to have a major political leader sitting in the front row supporting a motion on transgender rights.

And on that “sin” issue, I wrote the first time it came up that I didn’t think that politicians should be pontificating about any sort of sin:

Do we really think that it is appropriate for politicians to be expressing personal views on whether ANYTHING is a sin or not? If he’d given a direct answer, he’d have opened the floodgates to that line of questioning. “Mr Farron, is sex outside marriage a sin?” It could go as far as: “Mr Farron, see that Caron Lindsay, she’s a total heathen, will she burn in hell?” It would never end. If he answered that either way, I think I’d be a bit livid. It’s not up to him to be making a value judgement on my heathen-ness, it’s up to him to protect my right to be as heathen as I like. And he will, because he’s a liberal, in the same way that he will always come down on the side of LGBT equality. LGBT people can be confident that Tim has their backs.

The recent election came too soon for us. It is difficult to see a scenario when we could have made a breakthrough. I’d have preferred us to have taken a stronger line on Brexit – a very clear “we will revoke Article 50” statement and I’d have taken the 20% of the vote that would most likely come our way if we had been like that. He maybe put too much emphasis on keeping everyone together but how much difference would it actually have made? I’m not convinced we’d have won that many more seats, given the nature of our electoral system. In any event, he increased us by 50% from 2015 and came within 500 votes of another 4 MPs. It’s about as good as we had hoped for.

You have to remember the context in which he was operating – an environment in which there was very little interest in giving the Liberal Democrats any exposure whatsoever, regardless of the uniqueness of our position on Brexit. At the Social Liberal Forum conference on Saturday, David Howarth showed us a slide which set out our appearances on Question Time – which had plummeted not just since 2015, but since 2010.

The fact that we are still here, still fighting on is at least in part due to Tim’s energy, passion and enthusiasm.

This is his last video as leader in which he sets out what he has achieved in these two eventful years.

He came along to Federal Board the other night and was optimistic and upbeat. His commitment to the party is as strong as ever it was. He said that he would still be around playing an active role as an MP. He knows that with only 12 MPs, they all have to pull their weight.

Cheers, Tim. You’ve done a great job and done us proud. I and so many other members are going to miss you as leader.

* Caron Lindsay is Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice and blogs at Caron's Musings