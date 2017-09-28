Christine Jardine wants your WASPI stories

We know that women born in the 1950s are facing real struggles because of a steep rise in the age at which they become entitled to their state pension. They were not properly informed of decisions taken years ago and so have not had time to prepare.
If we think that this is unfair, the most important thing that we can do is to gather evidence about the real impact of this on women’s lives.
Women are more likely to be in lower paid jobs and so will have less entitlement to occupational pensions. This means that many women will find themselves suffering poverty and hardship as they approach retirement.
One of the first things that Lib Dem MP for Edinburgh West Christine Jardine did in Parliament was to join the All Party Parliamentary Group on State Pension Inequality. She is the co-sponsor of a Bill aimed at reviewing the impact on women.
She wants to find women to tell their stories about what the delay in their entitlement means to them.
I want to make sure that we have as much evidence as possible of just how much hardship has been caused by the way these changes were made.
Please remember that a lot of the hardship is mental and not necessarily financial. For example having to delay retirment when suffering burn out after a long career of demanding emotional commitment.
Surely some transitional arrangement or payment of a reduced pension between the
original expected retirement date and the new, much later, date would be possible.
This is what happens in reverse when many people retire early.
Many friends, who were teachers and who are now in their early 60s, are enjoying early retirement
on their teachers pensions and with lump sums being made available until the state pension
kicks in at around 66.
If a system can be put in place for them, the WASPI women should get something similar.
There may well be a majority in Parliament to support such a Bill.
I’m afraid I still don’t get this one. Equality inevitably has downsides as well as upsides.
As the retirement age approaches 70 and I’ll health prior to retirement increases a solution is needed for all those such difficulties apply to.
There’s a surprise. Mansplaining that it isn’t a problem. Actually, nobody is complaining about the equalisation of the pension age. It’s the fact that nobody bothered to tell these women that their retirement age was moving back 6 years. If they had known they would have been able to make provision in decent time. Many are suffering real hardship now through no fault of their own.