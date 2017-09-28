Christine Jardine wants your WASPI stories

We know that women born in the 1950s are facing real struggles because of a steep rise in the age at which they become entitled to their state pension. They were not properly informed of decisions taken years ago and so have not had time to prepare. If we think that this is unfair, the most important thing that we can do is to gather evidence about the real impact of this on women’s lives. Women are more likely to be in lower paid jobs and so will have less entitlement to occupational pensions. This means that many women will find themselves suffering poverty and hardship as they approach retirement. One of the first things that Lib Dem MP for Edinburgh West Christine Jardine did in Parliament was to join the All Party Parliamentary Group on State Pension Inequality. She is the co-sponsor of a Bill aimed at reviewing the impact on women. She wants to find women to tell their stories about what the delay in their entitlement means to them. I want to make sure that we have as much evidence as possible of just how much hardship has been caused by the way these changes were made.

It’s heartbreaking to hear what women who have worked all their lives and planned for their retirement have been put through simply because they weren’t warned about what was about to happen.

Some, who had expected to have retired and getting their state pension by now, had to take on extra part time jobs just to get by or to stop eating into their savings.

It’s simply unfair, and it’s up to the rest of us to make sure these women get the justice they deserve.

The women who come to me say they accept we have to make changes to retirement ages but it’s the way that it was done that they object to.

If you want to help Christine build her case, please tweet her @cajardinemp or message her Facebook page