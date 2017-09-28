The Voice

Christine Jardine wants your WASPI stories

By | Thu 28th September 2017 - 8:55 am

We know that women born in the 1950s are facing real struggles because of a steep rise in the age at which they become entitled to their state pension. They were not properly informed of decisions taken years ago and so have not had time to prepare.

If we think that this is unfair, the most important thing that we can do is to gather evidence about the real impact of this on women’s lives.

Women are more likely to be in lower paid jobs and so will have less entitlement to occupational pensions. This means that many women will find themselves suffering poverty and hardship as they approach retirement.

One of the first things that Lib Dem MP for Edinburgh West Christine Jardine did in Parliament was to join the All Party Parliamentary Group on State Pension Inequality. She is the co-sponsor of a Bill aimed at reviewing the impact on women.

She wants to find women to tell their stories about what the delay in their entitlement means to them.

I want to make sure that we have as much evidence as possible of just how much hardship has been caused by the way these changes were made.

It’s heartbreaking to hear what women who have worked all their lives and planned for their retirement have been put through simply because they weren’t warned about what was about to happen.

Some, who had expected to have retired and getting their state pension by now, had to take on extra part time jobs just to get by or to stop eating into their savings.

It’s simply unfair, and it’s up to the rest of us to make sure these women get the justice they deserve.

The women who come to me say they accept we have to make changes to retirement ages but it’s the way that it was done that they object to.

If you want to help Christine build her case, please tweet her @cajardinemp or message her Facebook page

4 Comments

  • Bill le Breton 28th Sep '17 - 9:41am

    Please remember that a lot of the hardship is mental and not necessarily financial. For example having to delay retirment when suffering burn out after a long career of demanding emotional commitment.

  • John Barrett 28th Sep '17 - 11:41am

    Surely some transitional arrangement or payment of a reduced pension between the
    original expected retirement date and the new, much later, date would be possible.

    This is what happens in reverse when many people retire early.

    Many friends, who were teachers and who are now in their early 60s, are enjoying early retirement
    on their teachers pensions and with lump sums being made available until the state pension
    kicks in at around 66.

    If a system can be put in place for them, the WASPI women should get something similar.

    There may well be a majority in Parliament to support such a Bill.

  • Martin Land 28th Sep '17 - 4:41pm

    I’m afraid I still don’t get this one. Equality inevitably has downsides as well as upsides.
    As the retirement age approaches 70 and I’ll health prior to retirement increases a solution is needed for all those such difficulties apply to.

  • Caron Lindsay Caron Lindsay 28th Sep '17 - 8:35pm

    There’s a surprise. Mansplaining that it isn’t a problem. Actually, nobody is complaining about the equalisation of the pension age. It’s the fact that nobody bothered to tell these women that their retirement age was moving back 6 years. If they had known they would have been able to make provision in decent time. Many are suffering real hardship now through no fault of their own.

