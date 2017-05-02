Clegg: Poor, insecure and vulnerable already paying price of Theresa May’s hard brexit

Nick Clegg is to make his first major intervention of the election campaign this afternoon in a speech at the National Liberal Club.

The former Deputy Prime Minister will criticise Theresa May for her pursuit of a hard Brexit and Jeremy Corbyn for his inept opposition.

He will point to analysis showing the average UK household is set to be £500 worse off this year than it was in 2016, and stress that only the Liberal Democrats are capable of providing this Conservative government with the opposition the country desperately needs.

He is expected to say: