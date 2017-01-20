Cllr Antony Hook makes it another Lib Dem GAIN from the Conservatives

It was a very quiet night on the by-election front last night.

The Conservatives managed to hold a seat in Bromsgrove where we didn’t stand but their vote fell by 16.6%.

A Conservative hold on Bromsgrove District Council last night. https://t.co/Q1lXVZyIHg pic.twitter.com/GFeLQIy7mJ — Britain Elects (@britainelects) January 20, 2017

However where we did stand in a seat on Faversham Town Council in Kent, our very own Antony Hook gained a seat from the Conservatives.

* Caron Lindsay is Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice and blogs at Caron's Musings