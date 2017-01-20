Caron Lindsay

Cllr Antony Hook makes it another Lib Dem GAIN from the Conservatives

By | Fri 20th January 2017 - 7:54 pm

It was a very quiet night on the by-election front last night.

The Conservatives managed to hold a seat in Bromsgrove where we didn’t stand but their vote fell by 16.6%.

However where we did stand in a seat on Faversham Town Council in Kent, our very own Antony Hook gained a seat from the Conservatives.

* Caron Lindsay is Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice and blogs at Caron's Musings

