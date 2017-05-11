Coffee break fun: Kate Hoey airbrushes out her Lib Dem rival

Kate Hoey must be feeling threatened by her local Lib Dem candidate George Turner. As one of the most prominent advocates of Brexit in a heavily Remain voting constituency, (not to mention having to campaign on Jeremy Corbyn’s manifesto), her jacket is, shall we say, on a shoogly peg.
The other day, she tweeted a photo of an event at a school in her constituency. If you look in the back row, you will see Sarah Olney. Next two Sarah Olney is a pair of legs without a head. They belong to George Turner who has been airbrushed out.
Wonderful protest by children in North Lambeth to call on politicians to sign the #CleanAirPledge. Fully support pic.twitter.com/uWCgxPli2Y
— Kate Hoey (@KateHoeyMP) May 8, 2017
Speaking to the Belfast Telegraph, George Turner said:
“I saw Kate tweeted and I thought it was a bit strange as I remembered standing on stage next to Sarah Olney. I was thinking: ‘Did I move?’ But all the time Kate spoke I was stood next to Sarah.
“On the photo my head and torso were deleted – in a slightly Stalinist way.”
Kate Hoey’s excuse was that George was wearing a rosette and she didn’t want that on her personal Twitter. That’s the sign of someone feeling the heat.
Hoey represents the worst of Labour – economically a socialist and in favour of nationalisation, anti foreign ownership, anti free trade, nationalist, reactionary, anti free movement, europhobic and socially right wing.
She stands for everything this party and liberal minded people should be against. “Red UKIP” is a phrase which describes her cocktail of protectionism, socialism and nationalism which would harm the very people she claims to stand for.
There is also a very interesting article in tonight’s London Evening Standard by a self-confessed pro-Remain journalist who lays into Hoey about all this, after interviewing her. It also no doubt will help George Turner with name recognition in Vauxhall.
The Belfast Telegraph?