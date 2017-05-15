Cole-Hamilton challenges Ruth Davidson to disown Tessa Munt’s Tory opponent for foul mouthed independence rant

The chair of the Scottish Liberal Democrats’ election campaign Alex Cole-Hamilton has today called on Scottish Tory leader Ruth Davidson to disown the Conservative MP for Wells who has been caught in foul-mouthed tirade against a young person.

The Sunday People has the details:

A Tory MP blasted a Scottish girl who said she would vote for independence in a second referendum, saying: “Why don’t you f*** off back to Scotland.” James Heappey, 36, fighting to stay MP for Wells, Somerset, has apologised, insisting he was joking.

He asked sixth-formers at nearby private Millfield school how they’d vote in a new Scottish referendum When one Scots girl said she’d back independence, he lashed out.

Over the weekend, Conservatives in Midlothian complained (justifiably) about the behaviour of SNP activists who were basically obnoxious. When anyone on whatever side uses unhelpful language, it just ramps up the tension some more and it’s not fair on those of us who want to see a civilised political environment.

Alex said:

Ruth Davidson needs to immediately disown the actions of her Conservative MP colleague. Once again a senior Conservative manages to help the SNP by being obnoxious. Scots who oppose a divisive independence referendum should vote for the Liberal Democrats because we can manage to oppose independence without swearing at children.

It’s clear, too, that Wells has the chance to choose a much better representative on 8 June. Tessa Munt was a stellar MP who stood up for her constituents with bravery and compassion. This may motivate you to help her out a bit and you can do so here.

* Caron Lindsay is Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice and blogs at Caron's Musings