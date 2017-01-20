Natalie Chindipha

Come to the future women MPs weekend!

By | Fri 20th January 2017 - 10:20 am

The Campaign for Gender Balance (CGB) and the Diversity & Talent Support Team are pleased to announce that this year’s Future Women MPs Weekend will be held on Saturday 4 – Sunday 5 March 2017 at the Jurys Inn Hotel in Milton Keynes.

Future Women MPs weekend is an intensive residential training weekend for any aspiring female MPs within the party; whether you are already an approved candidate or are yet to take that initial first step, this is the perfect way to kick start your journey to Westminster. Jo Swinson, Tessa Munt and Jenny Willott all started their successful quests for a seat in Parliament at a FWMPs Weekend, and so could you!

As well as expert advice on your political career you will also receive:

  • Information and advice on all aspects of the process from selection to standing for Parliament
  • Personalised advice and guidance from top party trainers and representatives
  • A chance to ask any burning questions and address any concerns you may have
  • A fantastic opportunity to network and make useful contacts with other aspiring women within the party

Previous attendees have described the weekend as “inspiring”, “empowering” and “‘Some of the best party training I have experienced’’

Spaces are limited so, if you would like to attend please email [email protected] to request an application form. All applications must be received by Sunday 12 February 2017.

The weekend will cost £75, covering accommodation, meals (breakfast, lunch & light refreshments) and training. This fee will be waived for those unable unwaged or unable to pay.

* Natalie Chindipha has been Diversity & Talent Support Manager since July 2016. She works within the Diversity Team at LDHQ to support and encourage diversity initiatives across the party.

One Comment

  • B. I. Nary 20th Jan '17 - 10:56am

    Totally misguided concept based on the fallacious assumption that all women are disadvantaged compared to all men.

