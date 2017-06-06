Commemorating 50 years since the Six Day War

On Monday, June 5, Palestinians and their supporters marked 50 years since the 1967 Six Day War, when Israeli forces occupied the remaining 22 percent of historic Palestine left over from the War of 1948. During this military assault, Israeli forces displaced another 350,000 Palestinians from their homes, and turned many 1948 refugees into refugees again.

How long must Palestinians wait to return to their homeland? How long until the international community exercises its political will to force Israel to comply with international law? How long until the UK and other western countries, explicitly or tacitly, end the double standard in its foreign policy and unconditional support for Israeli policies that contravene international law and deprive Palestinians of their basic human rights?

The international community is gradually losing patience with Israel’s occupation. U.N Security Council Resolution 2334 in December 2016, which refers to Israel as an “occupying power”, condemns “all measures aimed at altering the demographic composition, character and status of the Palestinian Territory occupied since 1967, including East Jerusalem”, and condemns, inter alia, the construction and expansion of settlements, transfer of Israeli settlers, confiscation of land, demolition of homes and displacement of Palestinian civilians. The Resolution furthermore states in the clearest terms that the UN Security Council “will not recognize any changes to the 4 June 1967 lines, including with regard to Jerusalem, other than those agreed by the parties through negotiations.”

Citing the Fourth Geneva Convention of 1949 and an advisory opinion of 2004 in the International Court of Justice, the Resolution also notes the international consensus that Israel cannot continue to violate its obligations as an “occupying power” and that it cannot continue to misbehave with impunity.

By overlooking Israel’s violations of Palestinian rights, successive US administrations have enabled the Israeli occupation and its violations of international and American laws. Statements about moving the American embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem, or that the U.S no longer insists on a two-state solution, which has been the official U.S policy for 50 years, are detrimental to the stability in the region and to America’s international standing and credibility. There is a glimmer of hope that President Trump, in his desperation for a foreign policy success, might try and force Israel to end the Occupation and make a deal that respects the rights of all. But his apparent antipathy towards Muslims, who make up the majority of Palestinians, may override his yearning for the deal of all deals.

The international community is growing impatient with Israeli impunity, and it is for this reason that civil society, particularly in the European Union, is turning to the boycott, divestment and sanctions (BDS) movement to pressure Israel to comply with international law. Meanwhile, the European Union is increasingly questioning the legitimacy of trade with illegal settlements.

As it now seems increasingly possible that there will be a large ‘progressive contingent’ in the House of Commons after June 8th, Labour’s manifesto commitment to immediately recognise the State of Palestine is very welcome. This was voted for by 274 to 12 in the House of Commons in 2014 and supported by most Lib Dem and SNP MP’s at the time but ignored by the Tory government. It’s long overdue for implementation and Lib Dems should get behind it. Certainly the UK shouldn’t wait to see what if anything Donald Trump manages to achieve.

* John Kelly is vice-chair of Liberal Democrat Friends of Palestine