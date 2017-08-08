“Complaining is not a strategy”: Lib Dem European Group’s new invitation to join us

LDEG (the Lib Dem European Group) is an associated organisation of the party campaigning for Britain’s role in Europe and for peace and prosperity across Europe.

The last few years have been harrowing for Liberal Democrats and pro-Europeans. Our representation in the European Parliament reduced in 2014, a reckless Europhobic government elected in 2015 and the narrow loss of the 2016 referendum.

Things will not change if we do and say the same things we have done and said for years. Nor can we just complain or retreat into self-satisfied disdain of those whose support we failed to win or our opponents who won more support than we believe they deserve. That is not a strategy to change anything.

I am vice-chair of a new LDEG Executive elected this year. We are determined that LDEG will play a bigger, better more effective role than it ever has in winning elections and making a difference that matters.

The first step is to build a bigger team. We need every Lib Dem member who cares about our role in Europe to get involved and join LDEG now.

Below is an electronic preview of LDEG’s new recruitment leaflet.

* Antony Hook was #2 on the South East European list in 2014, is the English Party's representative on the Federal Executive and produces this sites EU Referendum Roundup.