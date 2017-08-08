“Complaining is not a strategy”: Lib Dem European Group’s new invitation to join us

LDEG (the Lib Dem European Group) is an associated organisation of the party campaigning for Britain’s role in Europe and for peace and prosperity across Europe.
The last few years have been harrowing for Liberal Democrats and pro-Europeans. Our representation in the European Parliament reduced in 2014, a reckless Europhobic government elected in 2015 and the narrow loss of the 2016 referendum.
Things will not change if we do and say the same things we have done and said for years. Nor can we just complain or retreat into self-satisfied disdain of those whose support we failed to win or our opponents who won more support than we believe they deserve. That is not a strategy to change anything.
I am vice-chair of a new LDEG Executive elected this year. We are determined that LDEG will play a bigger, better more effective role than it ever has in winning elections and making a difference that matters.
The first step is to build a bigger team. We need every Lib Dem member who cares about our role in Europe to get involved and join LDEG now.
Below is an electronic preview of LDEG’s new recruitment leaflet.
I must say, I was quite surprised to read a headline in The Independent yesterday implying that the Liberal Democrats have decided to join officially an anti-Brexit protest at the Conservative party conference.
Street rallies and protests are great and all, but this is the Liberal Democrats, which should have the professionalism and maturity fit for a party of government that is an alternative to rule under Labour or the Conservatives – especially in the era of the Corbyns and Mays. You were in national government only a little over two years ago. It would be a disaster for the Lib Dems to be relegated, in the eyes of the electorate, to a narrow-issue-platform protest party akin to the Greens.
The party’s Brexit strategy is absolutely key to avoiding this: it should continue the quasi-academic papers which Clegg had published and in every instance seek to back up its grassroots anti-hard-Brexit campaign with a broader, intellectual approach. Cable’s recent intervention in the Daily Mail (although I found it irresponsibly divisive and not detoxifying of the debate as I hoped it would have been) was good in this respect, but I hope Cable can use his many experiences to bolster this further.
I hope that this LDEG approach emphasises other things than the “Britons didn’t vote to make themselves poorer” agenda. It worries me slightly that Vince is stressing the “I am an economist” line above everything else. Neglected topics, such as nature conservation (and biodiversity), weather extremes (pace Trump!) (ie climate change). These topics largely absented themselves from the referendum debate, but are immensely important to people on the ground. The idea that they have no borders, and that cooperation, politically, among neighbours, must be the way to go. The EU is the only show in town, and has an extremely big role to play across the world as an exemplar.
Don’t neglect, either, regulation. Grenfell Tower has had a huge impact in that area – the need for proper and strong, and coordinated regulation. This is an area that has been used for many years against the EU. Seize the moment NOW! Let’s hear it for regulation!
Informed commentators are of the opinion that it was EU regulation which caused the Grenfell fire…
