Conference issue of LIberator out

Issue 386 of Liberator is on its way to subscribers.

Find out with our two free articles from this issue why Norman Lamb wants the party to tackle the endemic powerlessness that helped lead to Brexit, and why Sarah Olney might have benefitted from a ‘progressive alliance’ in Richmond Park, but views the idea with great suspicion.

Also in this issue:

John Pugh says a state that wants to enable has to be active too.

Sarah Green looks at who the new Liberal Democrats are, as they now vastly outnumber the old ones.

Jonathan Calder revisits the work of Richard Rorty, a philosopher who has much to tell liberals now about what happened when the cultural left supplanted the reformist one.

Roger Hayes argues that opposing Brexit and the economic crisis it threatens isn’t Liberal Democrat policy, but the context against which the party must set its policy.

Wendy Kyrle-Pope looks at how to tempt savers into investing in new affordable housing, while Jon Reeds says homes should not be directed into ’garden towns’ that waste land.

Rebecca Tinsley reports on why too much foreign aid money goes into perpetuating inadequate education systems in sub-Saharan Africa.

David Boyle thinks he has found 10 tribes among the Liberal Democrats and introduces them to new members.

Andrew Hudson looks at how the cabinet system has made backbench councillors powerless.

Peter Wrigley explains why six things he heard at Vince Cable’s ‘hustings’ in Leeds

alarmed him.

There’s lots else too, including a vox pop on advice to Vince Cable, news and gossip in Radical Bulletin, letters, reviews and Lord Bonkers’ Diary.

Liberator will be on sale on our stall at Bournemouth.

Back issues (free) and subscription details (£25 a year) are on our website.

See: www.liberatormagazine.org.uk

