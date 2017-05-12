Conundrum of referendums and why we need another one

Referendums? Are you really so dumb? Surely it should be referenda? All right, I openly admit that I’m no expert on referendums, or referenda, my background being in science and medicine. The following thoughts are strictly those of a layman, but they should be relatively light on establishment bias and received wisdom.

I see five problems and a conundrum

The first problem is that referenda are subject to ‘populist’ forces. What is meant by that?

Suppose there was a referendum on whether we wanted to pay taxes. The populist lobby, attuned to the visceral nature of taxation, would urge us to take back control of our own money. Why let faceless bureaucrats in the government tell us what to do with it? The people should decide how much to give to public services, the armed forces and so on.

In an ideal world of sensible altruistic people, that might work. More likely, the country would go bankrupt.

The second drawback of any referendum is that it polarises and divides with the efficiency of a football match. Supporters flock to opposing sides, whatever the question at issue. Had the question on the ballot paper been “Should be EU remain as it is or move towards greater integration?”, we would now be a nation of remainers pitted against integrationists. A better sort of division, but still a divided nation.

The third anomaly, particularly with the EU referendum, is that of treating ordinary people as experts on matters requiring years of professional experience to understand. This is especially unfair in the case of complex issues like international trade agreements and is, after all, why we pay MPs to represent us. As Richard Dawkins put it “You might as well call a nationwide plebiscite to decide whether Einstein got his algebra right, or let passengers vote on which runway the pilot should land on”.

The fourth question concerns permanence. The EU referendum was billed as a once in a lifetime choice. It was not to become a “neverendum”. Is this valid? When a person makes a Will it can always be changed later. Is the will of the people any different? The conundrum of whether earlier or later directives take precedence is entertainingly discussed by Douglas.

The fifth and most serious aspect of the referendum of June 23rd last year, is that it was profoundly undemocratic. Leave aside that the narrow margin was unsafe, pointed out by myself among others. Never mind that the campaign was marred by lies and deception – so to some extent are elections. The fact is that this referendum denied a vote to the very people who will be most affected – young people and expatriates among them, and nothing can be more undemocratic than that.

Should there be another one?

I have no great confidence that another referendum can stop Brexit in the short term. The Battle of Britain sentiment sweeping the country has enduring appeal among older voters, who are the ones who turn out to vote, while the tabloid newspapers will continue banging the “patriotic” drum.

In the longer term however I’m more optimistic. The Brexit fever will eventually run its course. If the EU blossoms under Macron’s influence, splendid isolation may seem a less attractive policy for Britain and a referendum to rejoin could gather support.

So to conclude, the reason for holding a referendum in two years time is not that remainers have a high chance of winning. It is not even that the electorate have a right to change their minds. The reason is that having had a profoundly undemocratic referendum imposed on them, the only way to right these wrongs to the British people is to grant them a second, more democratic referendum. Properly designed to include young people and everyone who will be affected, free of deliberate deceptions, and delivered to an electorate now more informed about the EU. Whether we win or lose, democracy will then have been served.

* John King is a retired doctor and Remain campaigner.