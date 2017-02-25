Copeland and Stoke say a little about party politics but a lot about the state of the country

On Thursday, 52000 people went to the polls in Copeland and Stoke on Trent Central to elect their new MPs. Both seats were previously held by Labour. Labour held onto Stoke, but were beaten by the Conservatives in Copeland. People are using these results in order to speculate wildly about the future of various political parties. Labour holding Stoke is a good sign. Labour losing Copeland means Corbyn should resign. Conservatives taking Copeland is a sign of support for May’s hard Brexit. Everyone is very happy that Nuttall lost. And so on.
However, looking at the voting data available, I think there are two far more important warnings to be taken from these results. We need to look at the numbers, which I’ll round out for the sake of easier reading. All stats are taken from Britain Elects so please check there for exact figures.
Firstly, a lot of voters are walking away from this vote unrepresented. In Stoke, Labour won by gaining 37.1% of the vote. In Copeland, Conservatives took 44.3% of the vote. This means that 62.9% and 55.7% of the people who voted are not being represented by the person they wanted. That translates into roughly 30,000 people across two constituencies, against only 21,000 who did get what they wanted.
Secondly, let’s look at the overall turnout of both votes. In Copeland, turnout was 51.4%, in Stoke, 38.2%. Stoke, in 2015, 2010 and 2005, had a turnout of 49.9%, 53.2% and 48.4%. In Copeland, in the same years, had turnouts of 63.8%, 67.6%, and 62.3%. Some of these numbers are not great in their own right, but they are all higher than the turnouts we saw on Thursday. In both constituencies, half or more of voters simply did not vote at all.
What can be concluded from all these numbers? To me, it seems obvious. If the trends seen in these two constituencies echo throughout the country, then we have a major problem that we need to deal with. The British public are becoming increasingly unrepresented in our representative democracy. Many people simply are not engaging with the democratic process at all, and many of those who do are cold shouldered due to an archaic voting system.
If things continue the way they are, then we are going to end up with Britain full of disillusioned citizens, refusing to vote for people who do not represent them, in order to create an increasingly powerful, increasingly uncaring Government. Many people claim that Brexit was an act of rebellion, a grand objection to this horrible state of affairs, a demand for something better. I believe this is true, but Brexit will not fix this problem, not by itself.
There are many stories like this, in both history and in fiction, and they rarely have happy endings. The Liberal Democrats helped shine a light on this problem during the coalition, and other small parties like the Greens and UKIP have voiced their objections and desire for change. There is a major appetite for change, but until every party and every politician starts taking this problem seriously, Britain will continue to suffer.
* Nathan Sinclair is a Liberal Democrat in Lewisham
I agree that much of the Brexit vote was about a resentment, even anger about swathes of the population being left behind. The high turn-out for that vote is a clear indication that the low turn-out at other elections cannot just be blamed on apathy towards politicians, but about a sense that they are all as bad as each other, or that voting changes nothing.
The mot obvious response should be to change our voting system to something more representative, but of course those who currently hold power daren’t admit to that. Much easier to blame Brussels, the Law Courts, or even the House of Lords. The latter is definitely in need of reform, but once again, this is mainly a diversion tactic.
The huge gap between those who express concern about voter engagement, and those who are prepared to change the system that got them elected, shows just why people are right to be disillusioned with politicians. However, I do think that a bit like our own polling figures, support for change is growing, and the only way is up.
IMO, now is the time for us to campaign hard for electoral reform of the House of Commons. This needs to extend beyond “vote for us, because we support electoral reform”, and just be a campaign to persuade the public that it should be a priority, and they should be demanding it of the next candidate who comes to visit.
The Parliament petition calling for a debate now has over 80,000 signatures (https://petition.parliament.uk/petitions/168657), and it has a very strong chance of being debated, but to have true impact, it needs more MPs from other parties to support it. There are a handful in Labour who are actively supportive, and now has to be the ideal time to persuade more and more that FPTP isn’t doing them any favours. I say, we use the up-coming local elections as an opportunity to raise this issue on the door-step, especially amongst those who think it’s all pointless, and encourage people to lobby their local MP to support it.
I don’t actually disagree with most of this, but disengagement from electoral politics is a perfectly rational response to a world in which, largely because of the shift of power to globalised corporations, ‘it doesn’t matter who you vote for because the Government always gets in’, and the Government doesn’t have much power to change things any more. Sure, some MPs are going to be better at sorting out their constituents’ problems than others, but not many people vote, especially at a by-election, in the belief that their chosen candidate is going to be able to bring jobs and prosperity to the area if elected. Working men (and to a lesser extent, women) in this country used to have a sense of personal empowerment through stability of employment and through membership of trades unions (and therefore a stake in the Labour Party). Margaret Thatcher speeded up the decline that was already well advanced but gave people the opportunity to feel empowered by buying their council houses, and shares in utility companies. Those were one off strategies, and there are no more levers for the government to pull. Theresa May’s empty rhetoric will in due course be seen for what it is: Copeland may be her government’s high water mark.
Storm Doris was horrendous. That must have affected turn out, as well.