Copeland and Stoke say a little about party politics but a lot about the state of the country

On Thursday, 52000 people went to the polls in Copeland and Stoke on Trent Central to elect their new MPs. Both seats were previously held by Labour. Labour held onto Stoke, but were beaten by the Conservatives in Copeland. People are using these results in order to speculate wildly about the future of various political parties. Labour holding Stoke is a good sign. Labour losing Copeland means Corbyn should resign. Conservatives taking Copeland is a sign of support for May’s hard Brexit. Everyone is very happy that Nuttall lost. And so on.

However, looking at the voting data available, I think there are two far more important warnings to be taken from these results. We need to look at the numbers, which I’ll round out for the sake of easier reading. All stats are taken from Britain Elects so please check there for exact figures.

Firstly, a lot of voters are walking away from this vote unrepresented. In Stoke, Labour won by gaining 37.1% of the vote. In Copeland, Conservatives took 44.3% of the vote. This means that 62.9% and 55.7% of the people who voted are not being represented by the person they wanted. That translates into roughly 30,000 people across two constituencies, against only 21,000 who did get what they wanted.

Secondly, let’s look at the overall turnout of both votes. In Copeland, turnout was 51.4%, in Stoke, 38.2%. Stoke, in 2015, 2010 and 2005, had a turnout of 49.9%, 53.2% and 48.4%. In Copeland, in the same years, had turnouts of 63.8%, 67.6%, and 62.3%. Some of these numbers are not great in their own right, but they are all higher than the turnouts we saw on Thursday. In both constituencies, half or more of voters simply did not vote at all.

What can be concluded from all these numbers? To me, it seems obvious. If the trends seen in these two constituencies echo throughout the country, then we have a major problem that we need to deal with. The British public are becoming increasingly unrepresented in our representative democracy. Many people simply are not engaging with the democratic process at all, and many of those who do are cold shouldered due to an archaic voting system.

If things continue the way they are, then we are going to end up with Britain full of disillusioned citizens, refusing to vote for people who do not represent them, in order to create an increasingly powerful, increasingly uncaring Government. Many people claim that Brexit was an act of rebellion, a grand objection to this horrible state of affairs, a demand for something better. I believe this is true, but Brexit will not fix this problem, not by itself.

There are many stories like this, in both history and in fiction, and they rarely have happy endings. The Liberal Democrats helped shine a light on this problem during the coalition, and other small parties like the Greens and UKIP have voiced their objections and desire for change. There is a major appetite for change, but until every party and every politician starts taking this problem seriously, Britain will continue to suffer.

* Nathan Sinclair is a Liberal Democrat in Lewisham