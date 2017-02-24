++Copeland by-election – Lib Dems more than double vote share and move up to third place, beating UKIP

Congratulations to Rebecca Hanson and the team for an excellent showing at the Copeland by-election, caused by the resignation of Labour’s Jamie Reed. Our vote share more than doubled from 3.5% at the 2015 general election to 7.25%. We moved up from fourth place to third – beating UKIP.
Dramatically, the Tories won the by-election in this normally rock-solid Labour seat. Psephologist John Curtice told the BBC that this was the biggest gain, in share of the vote, by a governing party in a byelection since the Hull North byelection in 1966.
Here is the result in full, plus some bar charts from the Press Association’s Ian Jones:
Trudy Harrison (C) 13,748 (44.25%, +8.46%)
Gillian Troughton (Lab) 11,601 (37.34%, -4.92%)
Rebecca Hanson (LD) 2,252 (7.25%, +3.80%)
Fiona Mills (UKIP) 2,025 (6.52%, -9.00%)
Michael Guest (Ind) 811 (2.61%)
Jack Lenox (Green) 515 (1.66%, -1.32%)
Roy Ivinson (Ind) 116 (0.37%)
C maj 2,147 (6.91%)
6.69% swing Lab to C
Electorate 60,602; Turnout 31,068 (51.27%, -12.53%)
A reminder of the result in Copeland in 2015. pic.twitter.com/7LLVJCPjvi
— Ian Jones (@ian_a_jones) February 24, 2017
And how that changed at the by-election. pic.twitter.com/2KC7NNseXt
— Ian Jones (@ian_a_jones) February 24, 2017
* Paul Walter is a Liberal Democrat activist. He is a councillor and one of the Liberal Democrat Voice team. He blogs at Liberal Burblings.
Well with the prospect of an even harder Brexit government, lets hope in the coming weeks more people can be signed up by the Liberal Democrats.