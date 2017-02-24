++Copeland by-election – Lib Dems more than double vote share and move up to third place, beating UKIP

Congratulations to Rebecca Hanson and the team for an excellent showing at the Copeland by-election, caused by the resignation of Labour’s Jamie Reed. Our vote share more than doubled from 3.5% at the 2015 general election to 7.25%. We moved up from fourth place to third – beating UKIP.

Dramatically, the Tories won the by-election in this normally rock-solid Labour seat. Psephologist John Curtice told the BBC that this was the biggest gain, in share of the vote, by a governing party in a byelection since the Hull North byelection in 1966.

Here is the result in full, plus some bar charts from the Press Association’s Ian Jones:

Trudy Harrison (C) 13,748 (44.25%, +8.46%)

Gillian Troughton (Lab) 11,601 (37.34%, -4.92%)

Rebecca Hanson (LD) 2,252 (7.25%, +3.80%)

Fiona Mills (UKIP) 2,025 (6.52%, -9.00%)

Michael Guest (Ind) 811 (2.61%)

Jack Lenox (Green) 515 (1.66%, -1.32%)

Roy Ivinson (Ind) 116 (0.37%)

C maj 2,147 (6.91%)

6.69% swing Lab to C

Electorate 60,602; Turnout 31,068 (51.27%, -12.53%)

A reminder of the result in Copeland in 2015. pic.twitter.com/7LLVJCPjvi — Ian Jones (@ian_a_jones) February 24, 2017

And how that changed at the by-election. pic.twitter.com/2KC7NNseXt — Ian Jones (@ian_a_jones) February 24, 2017

* Paul Walter is a Liberal Democrat activist. He is a councillor and one of the Liberal Democrat Voice team. He blogs at Liberal Burblings.