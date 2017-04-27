Could Rachel Johnson stand as a Lib Dem candidate?

First of all, Rachel Johnson, writer and journalist, welcome to the Liberal Democrats. Every media outlet is telling us that she has joined and some are even suggesting that she will be a candidate for the Liberal Democrats in this coming general election. The Guardian is feverishly speculating:

Johnson’s decision to join the Lib Dems is expected to infuriate her brother Boris, who has had a relatively marginal role in the post-Brexit negotiations so far. She could not be reached for comment, while a spokesman for the Lib Dems declined to confirm her membership, citing data protection rules. With just nine MPs, the Lib Dems have campaigned consistently against Brexit. Party rules insist candidates must have been members for at least a year. But if Johnson decides to stand, one option is the party not standing against her.

Of course, candidates are a state party responsibility and the length of time you have to be a member is different across the different state parties. The reports don’t say when she joined, so it is perfectly possible that she would be eligible in Scotland, for example.

Getting approved is another barrier, but not an insurmountable one. There was at least one candidate approval day last weekend, for example – and once you are approved you can stand anywhere in the country.

It’s also more than possible that the party might waive some of the rules if she were licensed for one election to contest a specific seat.

That would be a more likely option than the Guardian’s suggestion that the party wouldn’t stand against her if she stood somewhere.

I’d say it is most likely that this is all just speculation, but you never know. If I end up with egg on my face, so be it.

It is great to see that we are appealing to so many people, though, with our membership at over 100,000 for the first time in two decades.

Now we just need to mobilise them for our best general election campaign ever. There are so many ways to get involved – delivering leaflets, phoning voters, doorstep canvassing, sorting out the election freeposts, donating money. If you want to know the options available to you, have a look here. Also, if you are in the Newbies Facebook group, (now over 6000 strong), there is information that is really useful if you haven’t been involved in an election before. You can access it from the pinned post.

* Caron Lindsay is Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice and blogs at Caron's Musings