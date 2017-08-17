Could you be a future leader?

This is an excellent training and development programme for Liberal Democrat activist and Councillors who are hopefully going to be the stars of the future.
The group have a chance to undertake training and development for themselves in their progression as key activists in their areas, potential ‘leaders’ of local campaigning. This year the programme has a particular emphasis on young campaigners (under 30 years of age) and BAME campaigners.
If there are people on your local party who would benefit please encourage them to apply.
To apply for one of the bursaries, please send in evidence of current campaign activity (such as what you already do to help your local party) along with 200 words about why you want to be considered for one of these coveted places to [email protected].
* ALDC is the Association of Liberal Democrat Councillors and Campaigners