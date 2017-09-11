Countdown to Conference: Two unmissable events if you are interested in policy

If you have a particular interest in policy, there are two events that you should definitely put in your Conference diary.

The first is the consultative session on the manifesto, 1630 – 1800 Monday in the main auditorium. This is designed to let people have a chance to say what they thought of the manifesto. It’s particularly important because if there is another snap election in the not too distant future, then the Federal Policy Committee will have to produce another manifesto without going through the pre-manifesto consultation stage they would normally employ. So it’s particularly important for people to let us know what they thought of this one and make suggestions for how it could be done in the future.

The second is a fringe meeting on why policy is important and how it gets made which takes place from 1815 – 1915 on Sunday 17th September. This is particularly aimed at getting new members involved in the policy process. It’s in the Meyrick Suite of the BIC.