Crackdown on unfair Leasehold Practices

The Communities secretary, Sajid Javid, has issued a consultation to look at a range of measures to tackle unfair and unreasonable abuses of leasehold.

The Leasehold Knowledge Partnership and Carlex seek to represent the interests of residential leaseholders and end unfairness in this form of property tenure. Carlex, the Campaign Against Retirement Leasehold Exploitation, represents the interests of retirement leaseholders. They provide the secretariat to the new All Party Parliamentary Group on leasehold and common hold, formed on September 7 2016.

Ed Davey MP, has been closely involved in the investigation of Cartel-like practices and Leasehold abuses in retirement homes.

England and Wales are unique in the world in perpetuating flat “ownership” in the form of a tenancy – leasehold – with all the vulnerability that that involves. Many who live in flats are young, old and single. Often knowledge of leasehold is very limited, and in disputes they are disadvantaged.

The Financial Times describe the Leasehold form of ownership as a feudal, wasting asset with opportunities for exploitation. The article tells the story of Mary Davies who married into an aristocratic family and received by way of a dowry, 500 acres of marshland that was situated in today’s Mayfair and Belgravia. The estate, now valued at £9 billion was inherited by the new Duke of Westminster, 25 year old Hugh Grosvenor, free of inheritance tax as the property is largely held in a series of perpetual trusts and foundations.

Much of the focus of the Leasehold consultation will be on unfair practices and the large sums leaseholders have to pay in respect of ground rents and inflated service charges. It is not simply leaseholders however, who are subject to this usury. When we purchase a freehold we are committing a large portion of our lifetime earnings to the acquisition of land, with capital repayments and Interest on mortgages absorbing an ever larger share of disposable income. Tenants on short leaseholds are paying the larger share of their rents for the right to occupy land and not for the buildings constructed on land.

Land is a gift of nature and a common good just as air and water are. The capital sums and interest paid for freeholds and leasehold interests in land and the ground rents thereon are properly collected as public revenues for the common good of all.

The rewards to industry and commerce are properly related to the production of goods, like houses, and the provision of services that are not freely provided by nature. Air is free to all, so too is water. We pay for the cost of transporting clean water to our homes and workplaces and the price is regulated by Ofwat.

Is it not time that we recognised that land must be shared by all and that the money we pay from our earnings or profits for the privilege of exclusive occupancy of land, should be used to fund our infrastructure, defray the cost of our public services and ensure that everyone has shelter?

* Joe Bourke is an accountant, former parliamentary candidate and Treasurer of Hounslow Liberal Democrats