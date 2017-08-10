Creative campaigning as the mood on Brexit evolves

This image was among those rejected by the Government committee that oversaw the “stronger in” campaign. Saatchi and Saatchi complained that all their best work was vetoed by someone or other.

Well that is history, and we can learn from it. I count myself lucky to be a member of a small group of pro-European campaigners who are free to develop their own creative ideas, untrammelled by the need to answer to any committee.

Last week we were out on the streets in Stratford-upon-Avon, talking to people about Brexit. Any changes in Stratford could be significant, for the town voted exactly 52:48 in the referendum, a microcosm of the country as a whole.

Our results confirm that while most people stick with their original decision, those that do change their mind are more than three times more likely to convert to Remain than to Leave. In the case of our small sample of 214, that produced a decisive majority in favour of staying in the EU.

Many are still angry

Inevitably it was the personalities and the emotions, rather than the statistics, which stick in my memory. Many people are still angry, both leavers and remainers.

One man told me in no uncertain terms that immigration is still the one big issue; “and they should brick up the channel tunnel” he shouted as a parting thought. Another was angry about everything and everybody, especially politicians. As I listened politely, a surreal aspect was lent to the scene by the backdrop of newspaper stands, with their mendacious headlines that every Briton should be angry about.

My colleagues meanwhile were handing out leaflets with pictures of squeezed lemons and unhappy children, emphasising the damage from Brexit. Whilst these were useful and well intentioned, so far as the angry brigade was concerned it was clear that the damage from Brexit was taken as read, and almost regarded with relish.

The spirit of self sacrifice

The problem with warnings of economic disaster is that they play into the hands of what Vince Cable has called the “Brexit martyrs”, a section of the older generation very willing to make sacrifices on behalf of the young. One can just imagine how the Brexit propaganda machine is even now gearing up to make a virtue of suffering, appealing to our battle of Britain spirit:

“We are engaged in a mortal struggle to defend our island home against the evils of the EU. Tighten your belts, plant your allotments, make do and mend. Three cheers for England!”

Although we did not meet many of these old soldier types among the shoppers we interviewed, I’m sure they exist and I’m sure they vote. What we need to do is win them over with our own Churchillian spirit. For to paraphrase the great Europhile himself:

“We will have a new kind of sovereignty, but no less attractive. Let us link hands with our friends in Europe… we will never surrender”.

The need for positive messages

Positive messages about the EU are needed to counteract decades of slander and denigration. The EU as a great and noble enterprise, a peacekeeping force to be celebrated. That is the only way to give hope to a distressed and self harming Britain.

Our slogans need to capture the public imagination, posted boldly in car windows, proudly emblazoned on flags. We’re no deserters, we’re no quislings, we will unite for Europe!

To put it another way, if on the eve of the First World War in 1914, a stark warning had been given of the unprecedented devastation ahead, would that have stopped it? I doubt it. But if someone had inspired the warring parties with a vision of the future where they united to form a world leading empire, would that have made a difference? I would like to think so.

* John King is a retired doctor and Remain campaigner.