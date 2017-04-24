NewsHound

Daisy Benson stands aside as Yeovil candidate

By | Mon 24th April 2017 - 6:56 pm

Lib Dem Newbies co-founder Daisy Benson has stood down as the Liberal Democrat candidate in Yeovil for personal reasons.

From ITV:

Daisy Benson has withdrawn herself as Liberal Democrat Parliamentary spokesperson for Yeovil citing personal reasons.

She appeared on The West Country debate less than a week ago but will not appear on ballot papers in June’s snap election because she’s “in the process of completing purchasing a house within the constituency.”

Her full statement reads:

With regret I’ve decided not to put myself forward to stand for the Liberal Democrats in Yeovil in the upcoming snap General Election.

Although I’ve been preparing for the past year, this election unfortunately comes at precisely the wrong time for me. I’m just in the process of completing purchasing a house within the constituency.

It would be unfair to constituents and the local party not to be able to devote 100% of my time to campaigning in this election but plan to play as a full part as I can in the coming weeks to ensure Yeovil returns a Liberal Democrat MP.

Paddy Ashdown wrote to Yeovil members:

You will have seen the very sad news that Daisy Benson has, for personal reasons withdrawn as our candidate for the General Election on 8th June 2017.

Daisy has helped to energise the Constituency during her time as our PPC, and, I am very glad to tell you, has offered to continue to campaign for the upcoming County Council Elections in the time available to her, given her house move. This will be very welcome news to all for whom she has campaigned so energetically.

I know you will join me in thanking Daisy for her tremendous efforts, and wish her every success for the future.

A huge thank you indeed to Daisy for all she did in Yeovil and all she will continue to do for the party.  The constituency had the highest contact rate in the south west with all the door-knocking that has been going on in the last few months.

2 Comments

  • Mick Taylor 24th Apr '17 - 8:53pm

    I think this is very bad news and I hope Yeovil will select another excellent woman to be the next MP for Yeovil.

  • nigel hunter 24th Apr '17 - 9:09pm

    Now that she has gone ,what happens next?Who is taking her place? Is she/he known to the voter? Time is short.

