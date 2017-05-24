Dan Snow on Lloyd George: My Great-Great-Grandfather



On BBC iPlayer, history broadcaster Dan Snow takes a look at Liberal Prime Minister from 1916-1922, David Lloyd George, who was his great-great-grandfather.

It’s an excellent documentary, drawing on photos and footage from the era of Lloyd George’s life, as well as commentary from a team of excellent historians and biographers.

The programme presents all aspects of Lloyd George: his undoubted charisma, his remarkable energy and drive, his unorthodox private life and corruption. Biographer Roy Hattersley credits Lloyd George with the most achievements in the shortest amount of time of any British politician, referring to his tenure as Chancellor of the Exchequer from 1908 to 1915.

All in all, it is a very accessible, if a little “Who do you think you are” in places. programme. You can see it here for the next 22 days.

* Paul Walter is a Liberal Democrat activist. He is a councillor and one of the Liberal Democrat Voice team. He blogs at Liberal Burblings.