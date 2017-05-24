Paul Walter

Dan Snow on Lloyd George: My Great-Great-Grandfather

By | Wed 24th May 2017 - 11:10 am


On BBC iPlayer, history broadcaster Dan Snow takes a look at Liberal Prime Minister from 1916-1922, David Lloyd George, who was his great-great-grandfather.

It’s an excellent documentary, drawing on photos and footage from the era of Lloyd George’s life, as well as commentary from a team of excellent historians and biographers.

The programme presents all aspects of Lloyd George: his undoubted charisma, his remarkable energy and drive, his unorthodox private life and corruption. Biographer Roy Hattersley credits Lloyd George with the most achievements in the shortest amount of time of any British politician, referring to his tenure as Chancellor of the Exchequer from 1908 to 1915.

All in all, it is a very accessible, if a little “Who do you think you are” in places. programme. You can see it here for the next 22 days.

* Paul Walter is a Liberal Democrat activist. He is a councillor and one of the Liberal Democrat Voice team. He blogs at Liberal Burblings.

Read more by or more about .
This entry was posted in TV and film.
Advert

2 Comments

  • Thomas 24th May '17 - 2:29pm

    Frankly, the fate of Liberal Party would have different if Asquith somehow disappeared from politics in 1916. Since 1914, Asquith had become the party’s liability.

  • theakes 24th May '17 - 2:49pm

    Did Asquith not lead the Liberals reasonably close to success in 1921, the almost three way split in MPs. Trouble was he delayed and delay deciding what to do in the period of intense period of inter party negotiations, Labour ended as the short lived minority government and after that all is history.

Post a Comment

Lib Dem Voice welcomes comments from everyone but we ask you to be polite, to be on topic and to be who you say you are. You can read our comments policy in full here. Please respect it and all readers of the site.

If you are a member of the party, you can have the Lib Dem Logo appear next to your comments to show this. You must be registered for our forum and can then login on this public site with the same username and password.

To have your photo next to your comment please signup your email address with Gravatar.

Your email is never published. Required fields are marked *

*
*
Please complete the name of this site, Liberal Democrat ...?

Advert



Recent Comments

  • User Avatartheakes 24th May - 2:49pm
    Did Asquith not lead the Liberals reasonably close to success in 1921, the almost three way split in MPs. Trouble was he delayed and delay...
  • User AvatarThomas 24th May - 2:29pm
    Frankly, the fate of Liberal Party would have different if Asquith somehow disappeared from politics in 1916. Since 1914, Asquith had become the party's liability.
  • User AvatarGareth Hartwell 24th May - 2:16pm
    I agree it is a very nice thing to do. Paddy sent me a personal letter once to say thank you too, I was very...
  • User Avatarexpats 24th May - 2:01pm
    Michael Cole....It is a matter of record... Ah, so that is your answer?...BTW, Whose record... I don't expect 'chapter and verse' but, as it's a...
  • User Avatartpfkar 24th May - 1:46pm
    Yes nice touch, and good to be reminded of that this week. I think we do need to address the Buckingham / speaker issue. Not...
  • User Avatarjames 24th May - 1:41pm
    I'm afraid the old style liberal politics is now over - people are looking for solutions. The Alt-Right and light-right bloggers/vloggers are now moving to...