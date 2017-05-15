David Davis accepts that we could leave without a deal

Yesterday on Peston on Sunday David Davis claimed that in the Referendum those who supported Leave were knowingly voting to leave the single market, ie a hard Brexit. That’s not what Liberal Democrats are hearing on the doorstep.

Davis also said that we might leave the EU without any deal at all, and we had to plan for that possible outcome.

You can watch the interview here, starting 6:20 minutes in.

Tim Farron said:

David Davis is completely out of his depth. Brexit without a deal would be a disaster. It would mean no deal on trade, no deal on travel rights, no deal on the quality of goods. How on earth can he pretend that is a good thing? Nobody knows what Brexit will look like. The choices Theresa May is making will affect people’s lives and Britain for decades – that’s people’s jobs, the weekly shop, our environment, our safety, where we can travel to and where people can live. That’s why Liberal Democrats think everyone must have the final say on whether Theresa May’s Brexit deal is right for them in a referendum. And if people don’t like that deal, they should have the choice to remain in the European Union.

* Mary Reid is the Monday Editor on Lib Dem Voice.