David Davis accepts that we could leave without a deal

Yesterday on Peston on Sunday David Davis claimed that in the Referendum those who supported Leave were knowingly voting to leave the single market, ie a hard Brexit. That’s not what Liberal Democrats are hearing on the doorstep.
Davis also said that we might leave the EU without any deal at all, and we had to plan for that possible outcome.
You can watch the interview here, starting 6:20 minutes in.
Tim Farron said:
David Davis is completely out of his depth. Brexit without a deal would be a disaster. It would mean no deal on trade, no deal on travel rights, no deal on the quality of goods. How on earth can he pretend that is a good thing?
Nobody knows what Brexit will look like. The choices Theresa May is making will affect people’s lives and Britain for decades – that’s people’s jobs, the weekly shop, our environment, our safety, where we can travel to and where people can live.
That’s why Liberal Democrats think everyone must have the final say on whether Theresa May’s Brexit deal is right for them in a referendum. And if people don’t like that deal, they should have the choice to remain in the European Union.
* Mary Reid is the Monday Editor on Lib Dem Voice.
I think we will leave without a deal. This will be detrimental to both sides, but it seems that the EU are determined that Brexit cannot be a success for us and are willing to harm themselves to make this so. So be it. Opinions won’t change, they’ll just harden.
El Sid
That’s always possible as politics always trumps economics as far as the EU is concerned but the one thing the EU is desperate for is money,hard Brexit & they get zilch.
Can’t see a line of volunteers ready to pay the UK’s contribution or have their funding cut.
John, you say politics trumps economics when the EU is concerned. I believe you are right. I didn’t believe this when I voted leave, then I really thought there was be a free trade deal because it was in everyone’s interests that it was so. I really didn’t believe the EU would harm its members for political reasons, it now appears I was naive. This has hardened my attitude not changed my mind.
The EU desperate for money, what a ridiculous statement.
Preserving the single market is far more important to European business and prosperity than trade with the UK. We have set ourselves against the economic interests of our most important market. Tory brexiters, who know they have sold a complete fantasy to the electorate, don’t want a deal because they don’t want to own the consequences of Brexit. Far better to crash out and blame the EU for the inevitable failure.
Mrs May has said we will be leaving the single market many times since she became PM, so there should be no confusion for anyone voting in the general election.
http://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-politics-38641208
“Theresa May has said the UK “cannot possibly” remain within the European single market, as staying in it would mean “not leaving the EU at all”.
She was an incompetent and useless minister and has no qualifications to be Prime Minister. Even if leaving the EU was a benefit to the UK her negotiations would leave us worse off than before. Sadly the public seem unaware of this but as you keep saying they voted for it and they must have it.
Soon the press will try to replicate its success in the EU referendum by winning one to abolish income tax. Do you think Parliament will accept that and what would happen if they did ?