David Miliband backs referendum on the deal and argues for social and political benefits of EU – how we can build on the growing anti Brexit consensus

It’s one of the great what -ifs of our time. Would we still be in the same mess if David Miliband had won the Labour leadership in 2010? We’ll never know and there are arguments on both sides. His Blairist approach might have propelled a bigger drift of Labour supporters to populist UKIP but he might also have had a big enough impact on the arguments to shift us away from Brexit or even having a referendum on the EU in the first place. Of course, his leadership might well have stopped Cameron from getting a majority at all in 2015 and we would certainly not have been in this mess.

Today, Miliband makes a new intervention in the Brexit debate with an article in the Observer in which he becomes the latest big name to back calls for a referendum on the deal.

The case against the EU depends on avoiding a discussion of the alternative. It is the equivalent of voting to repeal Obamacare without knowing the replacement. It is a stitch-up. That is one reason it is essential that parliament or the public are given the chance to have a straight vote between EU membership and the negotiated alternative. That is a democratic demand, not just a prudent one. People say we must respect the referendum. We should. But democracy did not end on 23 June 2016. The referendum will be no excuse if the country is driven off a cliff. MPs are there to exercise judgment. Delegating to Theresa May and David Davis, never mind Boris Johnson and Liam Fox, the settlement of a workable alternative to EU membership is a delusion, not just an abdication. Brexit is an unparalleled act of economic self-harm. But it was a big mistake to reduce the referendum to this question. The EU represents a vision of society and politics, not just economics. We need to fight on this ground too. The Europe of Emmanuel Macron and Angela Merkel stands for pluralism, minority rights, the rule of law, international co-operation – and not just a single market. In fact, the real truth about the single market has been lost in translation.

He goes on to make the very valid point that the EU’s institutions protect our rights as individuals and as workers against exploitation from large commercial organisations and governments. As he puts it, the EU has actually done more to shield us from the effects of globalisation than to harm us:

International co-operation was and is a force for social justice and against turbo-capitalism.

At last we are getting the idea that Brexit can be stopped into wider, mainstream chatter. However, if it’s going to happen it has to resonate amongst a significant number of people who voted for Brexit – and those who voted for Remain but who think we now have to get on with it.

In an article on the party website this week, Vince said that the Lib Dems will provide a home for all those unhappy with Brexit:

As leader, I am determined that the Liberal Democrats will provide a home for all those who are unhappy with Brexit and the paths the other parties are taking. But equally, we are prepared to work with people of all parties and none to get the best possible future for this country. We must work together to avoid the extreme Brexit that the leadership of the Conservatives and Labour Party seem intent on bringing about.

None of this will work, though, without the obvious consent of the people. While key business, political and civil society leaders can create the mood music, they can’t necessarily seal the deal. That’s down to everyone who believes that the interests of this country are best served within the EU. We all need to talk to our friends and family in a way that makes them feel respected and listened to. Not all of them will respond in kind – but enough will if we get our approach right. The beauty of talking to people we know is that we know how best to communicate with them.

We need to turn a few dozen newspaper articles into a million conversations. When it comes down to it, we want people to have decent housing, wages and public services so we have a huge amount in common with many of those who voted to leave.

We can win this argument and we have to remember that it’s not just for our own good. The country will be much better if we can stop Brexit and ensure that the legacy of this painful period is a much more socially just society.

Who will you talk to today?

* Caron Lindsay is Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice and blogs at Caron's Musings