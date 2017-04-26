David Ward removed as a candidate

Controversial former Bradford East MP David Ward has been removed as a candidate by Tim Farron. He had been re-selected as candidate for the seat and earlier in the day Tim Farron had said that he was not in a position to be able to remove him.
I am fully aware of the comments David Ward has made in the past and I find them deeply offensive, wrong and anti-Semitic. I think his decision to stand again, and the local party’s decision to select him, is wrong and I disagree with it completely.
I don’t select our individual candidates and nor should I. But let me be clear, I won’t tolerate anti-Semitism in my party.
A few hours later, some constitutional geekery had clearly been done because Tim released the following statement about an hour ago:
I believe in a politics that is open, tolerant and united. David Ward is unfit to represent the party and I have sacked him.
This came after Theresa May had had a go at David Ward’s record at the final PMQs of the Parliament.
Our understanding is that there have been some resignations of party members in Bradford as a result of this.
This post will be updated as further details emerge.
It would seem to me that if the Lib Dem’s have any weaknesses, they will be exploited. It happened to Tim over ‘sin’ here is another.
h! It also means to me we have arrived on the political sphere and are a threat to the status quo.
I said we should have thrown him out the last time his views came up, this was the right thing to do & I am glad it was dealt with so swiftly.
I am sorry to hear that some members have resigned but principles must come before personal loyalties.
Only sensible course, nothwithstanding its delivery. It would have hobbled our campaign in the constituency.
Prompted by that well-known Liberal and Democrat Eric Pickles, apparently. 🙁
I supported the decision over Ashuk Ahmed in Luton yesterday, however, this one appears to be more than a little knee-jerk.
Shame the issue even came up, sorted now.