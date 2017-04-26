The Voice

David Ward removed as a candidate

By | Wed 26th April 2017 - 3:45 pm

Controversial former Bradford East MP David Ward has been removed as a candidate by Tim Farron. He had been re-selected as candidate for the seat and earlier in the day Tim Farron had said that he was not in a position to be able to remove him.

I am fully aware of the comments David Ward has made in the past and I find them deeply offensive, wrong and anti-Semitic. I think his decision to stand again, and the local party’s decision to select him, is wrong and I disagree with it completely.

I don’t select our individual candidates and nor should I. But let me be clear, I won’t tolerate anti-Semitism in my party.

A few hours later, some constitutional geekery had clearly been done because Tim released the following statement about an hour ago:

I believe in a politics that is open, tolerant and united. David Ward is unfit to represent the party and I have sacked him.

This came after Theresa May had had a go at David Ward’s record at the final PMQs of the Parliament.

Our understanding is that there have been some resignations of party members in Bradford as a result of this.

This post will be updated as further details emerge.

Comments on this post will be pre-moderated.

 

Read more by or more about , or .
This entry was posted in News.
Advert

6 Comments

  • nigel hunter 26th Apr '17 - 4:00pm

    It would seem to me that if the Lib Dem’s have any weaknesses, they will be exploited. It happened to Tim over ‘sin’ here is another.

  • nigel hunter 26th Apr '17 - 4:01pm

    h! It also means to me we have arrived on the political sphere and are a threat to the status quo.

  • paul barker 26th Apr '17 - 4:06pm

    I said we should have thrown him out the last time his views came up, this was the right thing to do & I am glad it was dealt with so swiftly.
    I am sorry to hear that some members have resigned but principles must come before personal loyalties.

  • Ian Patterson 26th Apr '17 - 4:08pm

    Only sensible course, nothwithstanding its delivery. It would have hobbled our campaign in the constituency.

  • Tony Dawson 26th Apr '17 - 4:08pm

    Prompted by that well-known Liberal and Democrat Eric Pickles, apparently. 🙁

    I supported the decision over Ashuk Ahmed in Luton yesterday, however, this one appears to be more than a little knee-jerk.

  • Psi 26th Apr '17 - 4:09pm

    Shame the issue even came up, sorted now.

Post a Comment

Lib Dem Voice welcomes comments from everyone but we ask you to be polite, to be on topic and to be who you say you are. You can read our comments policy in full here. Please respect it and all readers of the site.

This post has pre moderation enabled, please be patient whilst waiting for it to be manually reviewed. Liberal Democrat Voice is made up of volunteers who keep the site running in their free time.

If you are a member of the party, you can have the Lib Dem Logo appear next to your comments to show this. You must be registered for our forum and can then login on this public site with the same username and password.

To have your photo next to your comment please signup your email address with Gravatar.

Your email is never published. Required fields are marked *

*
*
Please complete the name of this site, Liberal Democrat ...?

Advert



Recent Comments

  • User AvatarPsi 26th Apr - 4:09pm
    Shame the issue even came up, sorted now.
  • User AvatarTony Dawson 26th Apr - 4:08pm
    Prompted by that well-known Liberal and Democrat Eric Pickles, apparently. :-( I supported the decision over Ashuk Ahmed in Luton yesterday, however, this one appears...
  • User AvatarIan Patterson 26th Apr - 4:08pm
    Only sensible course, nothwithstanding its delivery. It would have hobbled our campaign in the constituency.
  • User Avatarpaul barker 26th Apr - 4:06pm
    I said we should have thrown him out the last time his views came up, this was the right thing to do & I am...
  • User Avatarnigel hunter 26th Apr - 4:01pm
    h! It also means to me we have arrived on the political sphere and are a threat to the status quo.
  • User Avatarnigel hunter 26th Apr - 4:00pm
    It would seem to me that if the Lib Dem's have any weaknesses, they will be exploited. It happened to Tim over 'sin' here is...