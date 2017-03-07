Dead parrot squawking

Ed Lucas in the Times has noticed the Liberal Democrat fightback. The whole piece is behind a register-for-two-articles-a-week-wall, but here is a flavour.

Yet look again. The parrot is far from dead. It is squawking back to life, thanks to the Brexit vote, Labour’s meltdown and sellers’ remorse after the general election. Membership has rocketed, to more than 82,000, the highest in 20 years. The party is now out-fundraising Labour. As well as the parliamentary by-election victory in Richmond Park, Lib Dems have been scoring a stunning run of local successes, snatching council seats in such seemingly unpromising places as Rotherham, Sunderland, Sheffield and Kettering. At a national level, the Lib Dems finally have a clear cause, as the only national party, aside from the even weaker and less visible Greens, willing to mount a full-throated opposition to Brexit.

Ed goes into the Brexit resistance, the issue of EU citizens, and the role of the house of Lords, and notes a revival of the party at the grassroots.

The orange army is approaching the similarly daunting prospect of Manchester Gorton, held by the late Gerald Kaufman, in high spirits. Labour, which should win the by-election easily, cannot even agree a process to decide the process by which it will select its candidate. The Lib Dems have made their choice: a seasoned local campaigner and physics PhD called Jackie Pearcey. The party came fifth in 2015 but in the previous election came a strong second. The 10-1 odds against a Lib Dem victory in what will be a two-horse race look tempting.

I grew up in Longsight, Manchester Gorton, where Gerald Kaufman had been the MP longer than I have been alive. That any rival to Labour can be as short as 10-1 is remarkable. And remember, events that are 10-1 are extremely common. They happen all the time. Almost as often as Labour Party civil war.

Gorton Lab selection update, in English: there is a panel to decide the panel to decide the list. The panel to decide the panel can't decide — Jennifer Williams (@JenWilliamsMEN) March 3, 2017

* Joe Otten is a councillor in Sheffield and Tuesday editor of Liberal Democrat Voice.