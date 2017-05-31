Debate summary – how did they do?

Apologies for the abrupt ending to the previous post. I have a MacBook that just won’t charge which, as you can imagine, is incredibly frustrating.
So, I am typing this on my phone.
The debate tonight was prettty much Amber Rudd getting some fairly forensic scrutiny from Farron, Lucas, Robertson, Corbyn and Wood, probably in that order. Paul Nuttall was the malevolently embarrassing interloper – that pain in the backside at a party that nobody will admit to inviting. If his role was to make the Tories look less scary, it didn’t work.
Tim Farron was brilliant – he got his key “trust the people” message across and highlighted the points on the NHS, dementia tax and school lunches. His best line, as tweeted by Nick Robinson, was the “If you vote Tory you give her a blank cheque.
He was fantastic on climate change too.
For me be was the winner. I will take half a mark off for him waffling a bit on the NHS and for possibly over-egging the “Theresa isn’t here” line but apart from that he was great. 9/10
Caroline Lucas was good too – clear and concise. She can have 8/10 because she was better at describing problems than offering solutions.
Angus Robertson, presumably put up by the SNP to give him some exposure as he is under pressure from the Tories in his Moray seat, was very good in parts, particularly on immigration. However when it got to terrorism, he failed on two parts in the same question. He talked about giving the police and security services the resources they require. What, no scrutiny or regard to civil liberties? Well, the SNP certainly isn’t known for that. Nobody south of the border would know, but policing is under-resources and a total mess up here thanks to SNP mismanagement. 6/10.
Leanne Wood was fine No standout moments that I can think of but no horrors. 7/10.
Jeremy Corbyn had some brilliant moments, notably when he asked Amber Rudd with real passion in his eyes if she had ever been to a food bank.
He faltered badly on immigration and freedom of movement which he blamed for depressing wages. It’s not as if the Government can do anything about low pay, is it? 6/10
But they at least all passed. Amber Rudd had a nightmare. She had no connection with the audience and just seemed to trot out sound bites. Everyone’s lines are scripted to a certain extent but you are not supposed to see the joins.
Her performance was summed up by the moment when she said “Judge us on our record.”
“We have,” said the others, pretty much in unison to the laughter of the audience and they weren’t laughing with her. 3/10.
Update: this was written before I knew the news about her father. He died on Monday. Personally I think it was pretty mean of the Tories to send her out in the most stressful of circumstances when she must still be in shock. She has to get credit for being together enough to go out there. All sympathy to her on her loss.
Paul Nuttall – what was he for? -10.
What difference it will make is yet to be seen. The Comservatives are losing the campaign but they are still on course to win the election.
* Caron Lindsay is Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice and blogs at Caron's Musings
Thanks, Caron, since I was out with a team canvassing for Tim in Kendal I didn’t catch the occasion, and am pleased to hear that Tim did well. However, in the BBC News at Ten report his only mention was a strong response to Nuttall, pointing out Muslim condemnation of the Manchester atrocity. We are as usual not getting the coverage we should. Surely we must now focus on our strengths and our difference.
I’d like now to hear both Tim and Nick focusing on and outlining our policy on Brexit, because we have the only sensible policy, needed by industry, financial services, agriculture, tourism and so on. Can they expose at the same time the fantasy asks of Teresa May on trade, immigration, rights of EU citizens living abroad, NCJ, and repaying our debts. This is surely the time to stop being defensive about Brexit, but point out succinctly and forcefully our right and necessary policy.
I hope we shall also hear Ed Davey on the Paris Climate Change Agreement and the threat to it if Trump does enforce American withdrawal.
Tim Farron had a passionate speech about an Asian man who received abuse after the Manchester atrocity but was actually a doctor who had been helping out. He needed to fight for airtime, it is not satisfactory to rely on the journalist chair.
Paul Nuttall can only cancel HS2 once, not every year. Not even the SNP want to extend it to Edinburgh or Glasgow.
At least Angus Robertson is relevant to the Westminster election, for which he is standing, his leader is irrelevant to most of the audience. He could say more on fuddy-duddy procedures compared with Holyrood.
Plaid Cymru can compare Labour in Wales with Labour UK-wide, which we usually get only from the Tories.
Green abolition of nuclear weapons would save a lot of money. It takes the heat off Corbyn for which he seemed to be grateful.
The Daily Politics has been giving slots to the smaller parties who have been standing candidates. A few days ago the BNP leader said twice that their membership is increasing since the collapse of UKIP.
My scoring is slightly different:
Tim Farron 8/10
Caroline Lucas 7/10
Jeremy Corbyn 7/10
Amber Rudd 6/10
Leanne Wood 4/10 she annoyed me a lot
Angus Robertson 4/10
Paul Nuttall 3/10 – an improvement on last time
My top two are the same as Caron but I have scored Jeremy more. The biggest difference is my view that Amber did well rather than badly. It is possible that I have under marked my bottom three!