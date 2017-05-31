Debate summary – how did they do?

Apologies for the abrupt ending to the previous post. I have a MacBook that just won’t charge which, as you can imagine, is incredibly frustrating.

The debate tonight was prettty much Amber Rudd getting some fairly forensic scrutiny from Farron, Lucas, Robertson, Corbyn and Wood, probably in that order. Paul Nuttall was the malevolently embarrassing interloper – that pain in the backside at a party that nobody will admit to inviting. If his role was to make the Tories look less scary, it didn’t work.

Tim Farron was brilliant – he got his key “trust the people” message across and highlighted the points on the NHS, dementia tax and school lunches. His best line, as tweeted by Nick Robinson, was the “If you vote Tory you give her a blank cheque.

He was fantastic on climate change too.

For me be was the winner. I will take half a mark off for him waffling a bit on the NHS and for possibly over-egging the “Theresa isn’t here” line but apart from that he was great. 9/10

Caroline Lucas was good too – clear and concise. She can have 8/10 because she was better at describing problems than offering solutions.

Angus Robertson, presumably put up by the SNP to give him some exposure as he is under pressure from the Tories in his Moray seat, was very good in parts, particularly on immigration. However when it got to terrorism, he failed on two parts in the same question. He talked about giving the police and security services the resources they require. What, no scrutiny or regard to civil liberties? Well, the SNP certainly isn’t known for that. Nobody south of the border would know, but policing is under-resources and a total mess up here thanks to SNP mismanagement. 6/10.

Leanne Wood was fine No standout moments that I can think of but no horrors. 7/10.

Jeremy Corbyn had some brilliant moments, notably when he asked Amber Rudd with real passion in his eyes if she had ever been to a food bank.

He faltered badly on immigration and freedom of movement which he blamed for depressing wages. It’s not as if the Government can do anything about low pay, is it? 6/10

But they at least all passed. Amber Rudd had a nightmare. She had no connection with the audience and just seemed to trot out sound bites. Everyone’s lines are scripted to a certain extent but you are not supposed to see the joins.

Her performance was summed up by the moment when she said “Judge us on our record.”

“We have,” said the others, pretty much in unison to the laughter of the audience and they weren’t laughing with her. 3/10.

Update: this was written before I knew the news about her father. He died on Monday. Personally I think it was pretty mean of the Tories to send her out in the most stressful of circumstances when she must still be in shock. She has to get credit for being together enough to go out there. All sympathy to her on her loss.

Paul Nuttall – what was he for? -10.

What difference it will make is yet to be seen. The Comservatives are losing the campaign but they are still on course to win the election.

* Caron Lindsay is Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice and blogs at Caron's Musings