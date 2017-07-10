Dementia Tax – Project Fear

Dementia has been a big part of my life. Over the years I have worked with people with dementia in some of our most deprived communities in south London – Brixton, Elephant and Castle, Peckham, Old Kent Road and the surrounding (often high-rise) estates.
I have therefore felt very torn by the party’s recent headlong charge for the populist line on the “dementia tax”. As a (naturally pretty tribal) Lib Dem of three decades standing I recognised a fantastic campaigning issue that might help claw back a few coastal “retirement” seats. However, I also knew that the inaccurate use of the term dementia tax (it is neither a tax nor is it about dementia) causes pain to many for whom this is not just a line in a press release but something real and near at hand. People with dementia have a cognitive impairment but they are not stupid; they can and do take in political messages. Politicians need to think of the deep distress their negative campaigning can cause to many of our 850,000 fellow citizens who are living with this disease.
During the election the party launched a “Theresa May Estate Agent” website that quoted the example of a “lady from Runcorn” who at the first symptoms of dementia had her home whipped away by the government. This achieves the triple whammy of being misleading about dementia, misleading about the current system and misleading about the (then) prospective system. If only we had moderated our language on this. For a start the dichotomy between “free” coronary care and “paid for” dementia care is false. Thanks to the voluntary sector (usually funded by health services or councils) many people with dementia get significant help and advice for free. If you are diagnosed with dementia early the stereotype of a tragic husk of a dementia victim slumped in a chair is completely untrue. There is no cure for or reversal of dementia but the NHS funds drugs which can have a plateauing effect on the symptoms of Alzheimer’s for many years. Lots of dementia care from MRI scans to memory clinics is completely free of charge.
Secondly, on the policy itself isn’t the much eulogised Dilnot proposal for care (with a cap of £35,000) itself a kind of “poll tax” where very rich people pay the same as those with fairly modest assets? The original Conservative proposals meant that the richest would pay the most. Of course middle aged people like me want to hang on to the money gained by parents through the property bubble but who will pay the bill instead? And the bill is enormous – 1.7 billion (at 2011 prices) to implement Dilnot and 1 billion to bring social care salaries up to the living wage just for starters. The Prime Minister was right to say that social care is on the brink of collapse. Everyone talks about public sector pay but most care assistants and dementia activity co-ordinators are employed in the private sector and are earning the minimum wage or little more. Most would be better off (and have higher status) working in entry level retail jobs.
My house is valued at double the price I paid for it 15 years ago. If I were elderly would it not be rather ingenious to let the house remain in my name until my death but use that windfall gain in value to finance my social care when I died, still leaving the last 100k for my family?
The pitiful remains of Grenfell tower overshadow all political discourse at the moment. We should all feel uncomfortable that our election campaign focused so very little on social housing but so very much on safeguarding the inheritance of the propertied and the comfortably off.
* Ruth Bright has been a councillor in Southwark and Parliamentary Candidate for Hampshire East
What utter balanced sense.
@ Ruth,
Thank you for your intelligent and knowledgable article.
Ruth, can I echo Jayne’s appreciation for your article on what is a very difficult and complicated subject.
As a former Convenor (Chair) for Social Work (and as someone married to a Director of Adult Services) I winced at the crudeness of the ‘Dementia Tax’ campaign by the Lib Dems. As with some other issues, I felt there were some at the heart of the last campaign who had as much knowledge of this issue as a Rhino on heat. I’m afraid I’m also critical of the way certain of our former leading figures eviscerated local government during the Coalition years. The whole issue of quality control both in care and in finance needs to be looked at in the private sector.
On a constructive level, what the party needs to do is to set up an expert panel to examine in detail the costs and viability of dealing with the needs of an ever ageing population. Jo Grimond, all those years ago, fostered links with expert advisers…. I hope Vince does the same.
PS Vince looks and sounds a tad too young to be Leader………… but I must say he looks and sounds pretty good for a young fella.
Thank you, you have highlighted an area where we should be having a reasoned discussion.
Instead we had from the masterminds who produced a campaign that attracted 7% of the electorate a negative, inaccurate, mud slinging attack on Theresa May.
The T May Estate Agent ruse was a disgrace.
Where was our solution to the problem?
This was just one example of the worst campaign I have seen in over 25 years.
The first thing Vince can do is to throw out of the HQ team those who still believe in negative campaigning.
What an informative, well argued and influential article.
Vince Cable and Norman Lamb should take Ruth into their inner circle.
HQ election campaign staff should be made to write it out 100 times before being replaced.
@Ruth
Thanks for your article, which was badly needed. I was working in HQ as a volunteer during the campaign (in another area) and saw the internal launch of the ‘dementia tax’. It seems to me that during a stressful campaign there is even more of a danger of ‘groupthink’ taking over. It would be interesting to know if the people who thought it up actually ran it past Norman Lamb as both our Health Spokesperson and an experienced MP before going ahead with it.
In the heat of an Election Campaign its easy to lose sight of what we are fighting for. We should drop the use of the phrase “Dementia Tax” & get back to reasoned criticism & making some positive suggestions ourselves.
Revise inheritance tax so that it’s paid by the recipient as income, rather than by the estate. Probably need to be spread over say 10 years. Do something about trust funds that keep control of wealth without it being exposed to tax. Use the money to replace the billions that have been removed from council funding, which is why social care is a problem.
As someone who helped care for my Father during his final few years battling this aweful disease I applaud this more sensible approach. For many the so callled Dementia tax would have quadrupled the amount of estate they got to leave. Personally I would like to see a percentage cap placed upon the amount the state would recover from a realised estate. In other words that state will take up to X% of your estate (perhaps 30%) to pay towards your care costs. The amount to be deducted prior to inheritance tax is calculated.
Of course taking any amount of someone’s home is contentious and we really do need a cross party approach, although I doubt we’ll see one from Labour in this parliament just look at their response to the PM today.
As an example, a family friend of my wife often talks about how his neighbour had the same income level as them but decided not to buy his council house. After struggling for years they finally ended their own mortgage (retiring a couple of years late) only to find their neighbour, also retired, now paid virtually zero rent. As both approach the twilight of their years our friend feels bitter that he will likely lose most of his house to pay for care. His parting shot to me was that he should have had better holidays and cars and retired two years sooner. It was hard to argue against that. We need to ensure that the policy doesn’t overly punish the moderately well off who are only that way through their own prudence..
@Jenny Barnes: Inheritance tax is 40% above the threshold. Unless you abolish the threshold there would be little difference to taxing it as income, so no savings. In fact if it were spread around several family members there might well be a loss of tax. The taxing of trust funds is a totally separate issue, and I doubt whether the sort of person wealthy enough to set up a trust fund is worried about the bill for social care. One of the problems with the current system of both social care and social benefit support is that it encourages dishonesty among people with modest savings, particularly if they are not home owners.
According to Guido Fawkes, admittedly not always the most reliable of sources, the term “dementia tax” was first used in an article by the Spectator’s Will Heaven, a former Tory speechwriter. “The Dementia Tax Backlash” was the front page splash of a headline in the “Mail on Sunday”. It was first tweeted by a chap called Phil Lewis, who appears to have nothing to do with the Labour Party. Does he have anything to do with the LDs.? Even the Tories have used the phrase “so-called dementia tax” in Google adverts targeting people searching for the issue.
Thank you Ruth for your article. I thought I may be alone as I despaired at both the used of the word dementia and the idea that we could be against a better and fairer way forward on funding social care. Where to now for us on this?
I quite agree with Ruth that protecting the windfall rise in property values which some have benefitted from is an unworthy policy aim. But none of this, or the legion of commenters underneath commending Ruth for being “sensible” seems to address the central issue, and the point that the use of the term Dementia Tax was trying to make: this policy does indeed reclaim some of that windfall rise in property values, but not in a fair and equitable way from all who have benefitted from it, according to their ability to pay. Rather, it does it only to those unfortunate enough to have high social care costs at the end of their life.
If people want to talk about proper wealth taxation, or defend inheritance tax as a vital rebalancing in the absence of such, then great. But this article is not doing that – indeed, that was the real problem with our campaigning on this issue, too. I take Ruth’s point that some of the campaigning on this went too far, in particular the suggestion that May wanted to sell people’s homes out from under them. But cringeing at ill-judged campaigning is not the same as thinking the policy we were attacking was great, or that we shouldn’t have been attacking it.
This is excellent.
The overwhelming majority of old people need little or no social care, relatively few need to go into a nursing home, and even fewer need comprehensive dementia care. This is a classic case where there is a need for insurance. Like house insurance, the chances of your having to take advantage of the insurance are low, but the consequences of of your needing to do so, or of your house burning down, are severe. However unlike house insurance, which most house owners take out, social care insurance is not commercially viable because so few people take it up. It is very much a chicken and egg situation. This is why the state needs to step in to provide a form of quasi insurance. It could of course introduce compulsory social care insurance for everyone, as was once the objective of National Insurance. However the distinction between national insurance contributions and tax has been so blurred down the decades that national insurance has become discredited. State sponsored social care insurance might well be tarred with the same brush. The reason to set a cap on paying for social care is to get around this problem. The so-called death tax of £20K once suggested by Labour would have achieved the same end, though whether it would have raised enough money is questionable. The key difference between insurance and tax is that tax is normally related to income, whereas the insurance premium is related to risk. While poor people are more likely to ultimately require social care, I am not suggesting that they should pay higher premiums, but by the same token the people with modest wealth should not be obliged to see the most of it lost because of a stroke of fate.