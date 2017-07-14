Dick Taverne writes…Three reasons the Brexit vote is reversible

Vince Cable has boldly challenged the received Westminster wisdom that the referendum vote is irreversible. Here are three good reasons why he is right.

Leavers did not vote for Brexit to make us poorer..

A very thorough YouGov inquiry carried out on the eve of the referendum into what motivated Leavers found that very few “expect, or would tolerate, a hit to their living standards …. They were almost unanimous in believing Brexit was a cost-free option.” There was no evidence of any willingness to make economic sacrifices to achieve such aims as reducing immigration or regaining sovereignty.

Brexit is making us poorer.

The evidence for this is growing stronger every day. Living standards are declining because of rising inflation while wages stagnate. More and more companies plan to emigrate, with thousands of probable job losses. Our economic growth is now the slowest in the G7 – and depends on unsustainable levels of household debt. There is a growing shortage of key EU workers in vital public industries and services, such as the building trade, the tourist industry and fruit farming; and most ominous of all, thdere is a decline of over 90 per cent in EU nurses and carers applying to work in Britain.

And worse is still to come. A recent report commissioned by Mayor Sadiq Khan predicts Brexit could cost 70.000 jobs in the City of London alone, which would have a devastating effect on our national economy. Indeed the overwhelming majority of economists predict a bleak future after Brexit.

YouGov concluded that a major shift in opinion cannot be ruled out.

That should come as no surprise. In June last year no one knew what Brexit meant. Now Leavers will begin to realise it is not what they voted for.

Of course that is not end of story. Mrs May and her media friends will blame it all on Brussels. But the ever-louder chorus of opposition to a hard Brexit and the collapse of trust in May’s government should make it increasingly difficult to persuade people it is all the fault of Brussels. In fact the government seems to regard their killer punch the endlessly reiterated mantra that anyone who dares to challenge “the people’s will” is not a democrat.

On the contrary, it is the essence of democracy that people are allowed to change their minds. Dictatorships forbid them to do so. Furthermore, why should a referendum vote be more sacrosanct than the result of a general election, which allows voters to judge policies set out in detailed manifestos? In the referendum campaign no-one had to spell out what Brexit meant. Boris Johnson, Brexit’s most prominent advocate, assured us we would stay in the single market, an option now categorically ruled out by Mrs May. He claimed that leaving would enable us to spend £350 millionsextra a week on the NHS. In fact just leaving may cost us over 50 billion euros. We were told Turkey was about to join the EU and millions of Turks would flood into Britain. The Brexit vote was largely built on lies.

People’s views will change, and no one can be sure when and how. But if the YouGov poll is right (and they were one of the few to forecast a hung Parliament) it seems likely that pressures will grow to allow a change of mind as the fog round Brexit clears. Yesterday’s “strong leader” supposedly guiding us confidently towards a smooth Brexit is today the weakest of Prime Ministers. Those who shout loudest for Brexit today may find that tomorrow’s majority call even more loudly for avoiding its dire consequences. Meanwhile Liberal Democrats and other pro-Europeans must ensure that as the evidence of a coming crash builds up, Brexit is clearly identified as the cause.

Merkel and Macron have invited us to change our minds and withdraw the Article 50 notice of intention to leave the EU. Think of the trouble it would save. This is a battle we can win.

* Lord Taverne - Dick Taverne QC - was a founding member of the SDP and then the Liberal Democrats and has been a life peer since 1996.