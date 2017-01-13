Disabled people claiming vital benefits are being treated disgracefully

We hear regular assurances from our political leaders, that priority will be given to meet people’s mental health needs. The opposite is currently the case. Many people with mental health needs receive Disability Living Allowance. DLA is ending and being replaced by Personal Independence Payment (PIP). DLA recipients, and/or their carers, were sent a letter from the Department for Work & Pensions dated 11 December 2016, informing them that DLA is ending, that they will not automatically be transferred to PIP, but must submit a claim by telephone by 8 January 2017. If the DLA recipient makes no contact, then DLA payments will simply end. The letter ends by suggesting that help can be obtained from unnamed organisations whose details can be found ‘online, at your local library, or in the telephone directory’! The letter was repeated in a follow up dated 25 December 2016! Some Christmas present from our renowned DWP.

I have care responsibility for my adult son, Paul, who has support needs resulting from a condition known as Williams Syndrome. Paul receives DLA, and care support from an organisation called ‘Options’ which I fund. I was away from home over Christmas until 30 December and so had to move quickly to telephone the call number to apply for PIP for him by the 8 January deadline. I called on 3 January, waited for 17 minutes, was then told that the system was down and I would receive a call back the next day. No call back came on 4 January, so I called again myself on 5 January. This time I had to wait 30 minutes to be answered. A DWP (although probably contracted out) officer then took me through an application process which required extensive data of Paul’s NI number, GP address and telephone, social worker and care organisation addresses and telephone numbers, nationality or immigration status, details of time spent abroad, and bank account details. There were bizarre questions about EU and Swiss connections which I didn’t even understand. During the process the officer frequently read out to me various warnings and threats of action which DWP would take in the event of false information being submitted, ranging from benefit withdrawal to prosecution.

To anyone on the receiving end of this process, this is an eloquent statement of sanction rather than care for the disabled. At no time was any concern expressed for Paul’s needs, only conditional threats of prosecution, which are an outrageous expression from a state engaging its disabled population. How can DWP justify unilateral automatic withdrawal of disability benefit unless the disabled take proactive action (to apply for PIP), which their disability by definition may well render them less enabled to do? Why was a very time constrained process of less than one month launched over the Christmas and New Year period? Why can applications only be made by telephone rather than online, by e-mail or post? It was inevitable and predictable that PIP applications would accumulate over the holiday period and lead to system crash in the new year. It’s all to do with budget cuts, and not at all an expression of care for disabled people. It’s a disgrace, and shames us all.

There are over 3.2m recipients of DLA in the UK. Mahatma Gandhi famously said that ‘the greatness of a nation and its moral progress can be judged by the way its animals are treated’. It is an even greater disgrace to the UK that its disabled people are treated in this cavalier way. We have a very long way to go before disabled people are properly cared for in the UK, in a way which befits a truly civilised society.

* Geoff Crocker is a professional economist whose book A Managerial Philosophy of Technology is published by Palgrave Macmillan.