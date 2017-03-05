Donald Trump is a dangerous and complete joke – but the joke is on the American people

I give you this series of early morning tweets from the President of the United States of America, as collated by Taegan Goddard’s Political Wire:
Terrible! Just found out that Obama had my “wires tapped” in Trump Tower just before the victory. Nothing found. This is McCarthyism!
Is it legal for a sitting President to be “wire tapping” a race for president prior to an election? Turned down by court earlier. A NEW LOW!
I’d bet a good lawyer could make a great case out of the fact that President Obama was tapping my phones in October, just prior to Election!
How low has President Obama gone to tapp (sic) my phones during the very sacred election process. This is Nixon/Watergate. Bad (or sick) guy!
These ludicrous accusations are based, apparently, on a conspiracy theory in the far right-wing media. Donald Trump is obviously and desperately trying to deflect attention from the Russiagate controversy swirling around his presidency.
An Obama spokesperson replied:
A cardinal rule of the Obama administration was that no White House official ever interfered with any independent investigation led by the Department of Justice. As part of that practice, neither President Obama nor any White House official ever ordered surveillance on any U.S. citizen. Any suggestion otherwise is simply false.
If we step back, we can consider some of the people who have graced the Oval Office: Abraham Lincoln, Dwight D Eisenhower, Teddy Roosevelt, Franklin D Roosevelt, George H W Bush, John F Kennedy, Woodrow Wilson, Barack Obama… and then we see this dangerous, complete joke of a President tweeting before he’s shaved. The fine world reputation of successive US Presidents as, more or less, wise and sensible people is being trashed by one man who received three million less votes than his competitor.
I’m sorry but Americans – you are responsible for this total joke and you need to sort it out. Your reputation as one of the finest nations on the face of the earth has been trashed in two months of the most disgraceful presidency ever. Whether it be ensuring Trump isn’t re-elected, and/or reforming the Presidential electoral system, Americans are the only people who own this mess and can do something about it.
I couldn’t agree more. The President of the United States is a dangerously irresponsible man-child who cannot deal with criticism and use deflection of the “look over there!” variety to distract from his utter incompetence.
The moment I heard this nonsensical story about Obama ordering a wire tap I thought a) what is he trying to deflect attention from? and b) isn’t this the second or third impeachable statement/action he has made in only a few weeks in office?
He says ‘nothing found’. Has he got paranoid tendencies.? As for McCarthy looking for ‘reds under the beds’. Is he and his right wing pals playing the McCarthy game?. This senator disappeared into the mist of time.
Whilst I am here. I believe he should be put under constant never ending pressure to reveal his tax position, or has he got something to hide?
In the end Trump and the Republicans have to be dealt with politically and we can only hope that the trauma of the immediate post-election period has concentrated the minds of Democratic leaders thinking about what sort of future they actually want. However we can also hope that there will be plenty of sideways thinking going on e.g. encouraging more and more criminal investigation of Trump subordinates to reduce their capacity to do damage – e.g. along the lines of prosecuting Al Capone for tax irregularities. It’s not all about trying to impeach the President.
At the moment the American people seem fairly content.
Friday, March 03, 2017
The Rasmussen Reports daily Presidential Tracking Poll for Friday shows that 53% of Likely U.S. Voters approve of President Trump’s job performance. Forty-seven percent (47%) disapprove.
The latest figures include 37% who Strongly Approve of the way Trump is performing and 36% who Strongly Disapprove. This gives him a Presidential Approval Index rating of +1.
Rasmussen has a long-standing bias favoring Republicans.
If one puts all the polls together 43.9% approve of Trump and 49.9% disapprove.
Trump is not a “joke.” He has far too much power.
On his job approval ratings Rasmussen is one of many polling companies but has a republican leaning bent, so an overall poll rating is better to view than a conservative outlier, for instance CNN don’t use Rasmussen because they don’t meet their standards. Overall his job approval rating is well below Presidents who have only been at the job for 6 weeks, but of course he’s not like any other President that we’ve seen in modern times. On the wider issues with Trump, he needs to be held up to the same standards as previous presidents if he is to be given the respect he believes he is deserved, and I think he is falling far short of that standard.
When I read the latest evidence free rantings of the President of the United States this morning the first thing thought was “why is Trump worried that Obama might of tapped his phone?”
I hear there is going to be an investigation. I wonder how it will go?
“So Mr Trump, we are here to investigate the allegations you made about Barack Obama authorising phone tapping in your offices. Could you show us the evidence?”
“I don’t have any.”
“Well thank you Mr Trump. That concludes our investigations…”