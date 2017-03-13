Just received an email from Tim Farron.

“Incredible news , “he reported, “moments ago, our membership reached 85,002.”

I wrote back: “Not enough.”

We are still in fourth place. Labour stands at 515,000. The conservatives are 150,000 and the SNP is 120,000.

The United Kingdom is a tribal nation and its politics reflect the tribes that divide it.

The Liberal Democrats are a unifying force. That is one of the main reasons I joined it. But to succeed it must break the tribal lock that has bedevilled British politics for nearly 200 years.

The only way to be certain of success is to have MORE members than any other political party. It sounds like a tall order. It is. But it is a necessary one.

To break the knot of tradition, family ties and apathy we need to have the largest possible army of foot soldiers pushing leaflets through letterboxes and arguing on doorsteps and in the street and at the workplace.

Our main weapon is the correct policies. But to win acceptance of correct policies over apathetic tradition requires more effort than that expended by any other British political party.

The anger sparked by Brexit and exacerbated by the Tories heartless austerity and Labour’s gutless acquiescence has provided Lib Dems with an enormous hammer. We need to use it while it is still in the political marketplace.

Therefore, I would like to propose before the Spring Conference that the Lib Dems stage a series of days devoted to membership drives. That Lib Dem HQ produce leaflets, banners and membership forms which can be distributed under the slogan of “Don’t Get Mad—Get Even—Join the Lib Dems.”

* Tom Arms is a Wandsworth Lib Dem and produces and presents the podcast www.lookaheadnews.com