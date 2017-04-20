Don’t give the Tories a blank cheque

The Tories demand the British people vote them a blank cheque at this election. They’re not telling you anything about their plans for Brexit negotiations, much less the compromises that will have to be made if any sort of deal is to be reached. And if you’re one of the millions who never voted for any sort of Brexit, hard or otherwise, the timing of this election guarantees your voice will be safely ignored.

The Tories know there is no chance of Jeremy Corbyn becoming Prime Minister, so they’re having an election now before they have to work out even the most basic details of what the Brexit deal will be. The UK negotiators have hard decisions to make around how much to compromise on movement of people in order to maintain some movement of goods and capital. How much to contribute to EU budgets in order to maintain access to EU research and security programmes. What EU laws to keep in order to trade with EU economies.

However, once they win this election they will be able to sign off on any agreement they want, or worse still walk away without any sort of deal, and there is nothing the British people will be able to do.

It would make much more sense for the country to have the election in 18 months time once the negotiations have concluded, so we all know what deal we’re voting for. Without those details, what are we being asked to vote on? You’re being told to simply trust the Tories.

So ask yourself during this snap election we were promised we wouldn’t have – Have the Tories earned your trust?

Every vote for the Liberal Democrats will act as a constraint to the Tories, and add weight to the voices of reason that can still prevent painful economic sacrifices on the altar of Brexit.

If we don’t act now, we’re all simply signing the Tory blank cheque.

* Tobie Abel is a software designer and PPC for Richmond Yorks. He joined the party in 2013