Don’t give the Tories a blank cheque

The Tories demand the British people vote them a blank cheque at this election. They’re not telling you anything about their plans for Brexit negotiations, much less the compromises that will have to be made if any sort of deal is to be reached. And if you’re one of the millions who never voted for any sort of Brexit, hard or otherwise, the timing of this election guarantees your voice will be safely ignored.
The Tories know there is no chance of Jeremy Corbyn becoming Prime Minister, so they’re having an election now before they have to work out even the most basic details of what the Brexit deal will be. The UK negotiators have hard decisions to make around how much to compromise on movement of people in order to maintain some movement of goods and capital. How much to contribute to EU budgets in order to maintain access to EU research and security programmes. What EU laws to keep in order to trade with EU economies.
However, once they win this election they will be able to sign off on any agreement they want, or worse still walk away without any sort of deal, and there is nothing the British people will be able to do.
It would make much more sense for the country to have the election in 18 months time once the negotiations have concluded, so we all know what deal we’re voting for. Without those details, what are we being asked to vote on? You’re being told to simply trust the Tories.
So ask yourself during this snap election we were promised we wouldn’t have – Have the Tories earned your trust?
Every vote for the Liberal Democrats will act as a constraint to the Tories, and add weight to the voices of reason that can still prevent painful economic sacrifices on the altar of Brexit.
If we don’t act now, we’re all simply signing the Tory blank cheque.
* Tobie Abel is a software designer and PPC for Richmond Yorks. He joined the party in 2013
After watching 2 Tory Party Political broadcasts (one outside 10 Downing Street and the other at PMQs), yes, they do expect people to give them a ‘blank cheque’ – and the country is in danger of doing just that.
My view is that Theresa May has got bad news from the CPS regarding election expenses and is in danger of losing 12 or so MPs leaving her with a majority of 5 (and fewer after the inevitable by-elections). Follow this with the economic news turning bad later in the year as the inevitable prices rises due to the weak £ come through. With all this about to happen, she’s going now because she has very little to lose and her spin is making a very attractive silk purse out of a dodgy sow’s ear.
We need to destroy the fabric of her arguments – not with facts but with emotion.
The British Retail Consortium announcement (https://brc.org.uk/media/154199/brexit_road_map_fa_184-1.pdf) today about 21% tariffs on fruit and vegetables and 54% on clothing if we fall back to WTO rules needs turning into how much it will affect Theresa’s ‘just managing’
The possibility of trade deals with New Zealand and Australia turned into how cheap meat imports will affect struggling hill farmers.
The EU Referendum was won by lies and emotion – we need to contest election with truth and emotion. LibDems are nice people who think a lot – we to think AND feel.
During the day I began to realise that the last time we had a ‘confrontational’ election was in February 1974 – during the infamous ‘3 day week’. So, I looked up the Wikipedia entry and found that I was not imagining things. Here is Ted Heath’s plea to the country to get behind the Tories and crush the militants. Well, I think we heard an almost identical speech in front of Number Ten on Tuesday morning. — ‘Do you want a strong Government which has clear authority for the future to take decisions which will be needed? Do you want Parliament and the elected Government to continue to fight strenuously against inflation? Or do you want them to abandon the struggle against rising prices under pressure from one particularly powerful group of workers …
‘This time of strife has got to stop. Only you can stop it. It’s time for you to speak — with your vote. It’s time for your voice to be heard — the voice of the moderate and reasonable people of Britain: the voice of the majority. It’s time for you to say to the extremists, the militants, and the plain and simply misguided: we’ve had enough. There’s a lot to be done. For heaven’s sake, let’s get on with it.’ Ted Heath (or was it Theresa May.)