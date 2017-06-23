Early Bird Discount for Autumn Conference ends tomorrow

Caron Lindsay

Make sure you register for Autumn Conference before the end of tomorrow to qualify for the Early Bird Discount.

A reminder of the post I wrote when registration opened:

An email from Andrew Wiseman, chair of Federal Conference Committee, announced that registration was open for Autumn Conference in Bournemouth.

The Dorset town is my favourite conference venue. Maybe I’m just biased because the weather was so gorgeous the last time we were there, and the Goat and Tricycle pub is one of the nicest and has fantastic beer, but I’d strongly recommend coming. Let’s hope that we have many more MPs to welcome, too.

The exceptionally good news is that the Early Bird Discount rate would normally run out before the election, but it has been extended until 23rd June. This shows that the Conference Office and Federal Conference Committee have listened to criticism they received (some of it from me) about previous events when the discount has expired at a time when it would have caused difficulties for people. So, well done to them for that. 

Your email will have a unique link for you, so I can’t reproduce it here, but check your inboxes for an email from “conferences”  and register when you get the chance.

We will run this post again in June after the election so that you don’t forget the crucial date.

