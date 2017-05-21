Edinburgh West profile: Labour candidate accepts that voters will vote tactically to defeat the SNP

Radio 4’s PM programme covered Edinburgh West the other night and the profile was surprising in some ways. The Labour candidate, Mandy Telford, was pretty candid about tactical voting to stop the SNP:

Labour is out there fighting for every vote but ultimately we are dead set against the SNP and their desire to have an unwanted second divisive independence referendum. That’s the message we are getting back on the doorsteps very strongly. People will use their votes in whatever way they want to defeat the SNP.

It’s a cleverly crafted comment. She’s obviously not endorsing any other candidate but she’s summed up the reality of the situation on the ground pretty well.

People want a decent MP who will champion what is important to them and fight their corner. In Edinburgh West they know that Lib Dems deliver on that score. They are also highly motivated to get the SNP and to do whatever it takes to do so. Here and elsewhere I have been staggered by the intensity of people’s desire to see the back of the nationalists for all sorts of reasons. It’s primarily independence, but they are also sick fed up of falling school standards and an NHS lurching from one crisis to another.

Our Christine Jardine had this to say.

People are looking for the party who are more likely to beat the SNP and in this election stopping that independence bandwagon is the most important thing. Conservative and Labour voters recognise it’s the Liberal Democrats who can beat the SNP.

That was certainly backed up by two Tory voters who were interviewed saying that they were voting Lib Dem.

The SNP’s candidate said with no trace of irony:

This General Election is not about independence.

Yes, Toni, so that’ll be why your First Minister is bringing in legislation for another independence referendum that there is no demand for.

He went on to say:

The unionist parties bang on about independence more than the SNP. We are getting on with the day job.

It was radio, so we couldn’t see if he had a straight face or not, but with the mental health strategy being 450 days late, with kids having to wait up to 600 days to even be seen (think of that as a proportion of your education), literacy and numeracy in crisis and climate change targets being routinely missed, they clearly haven’t got a handle on the day job.

No doubt the SNP conspiracy theorists will have this down as another example of BBC bias but it was a fairly accurate reflection of what we are seeing on the ground. Have a listen to the whole segment here.

The SNP are fighting this hard, though. There is no room for over-confidence and we will need to push as hard as we can for every vote over the next 20 days. We need as much help as possible. If you want to help one of our best prospects with a fantastic candidate, you can find out everything you need to know here.

Lib Dems from all over the country have been pitching up to help. The campaign has a real buzz about it and even today’s downpours couldn’t dent our determination to get out there. Later in the afternoon the sun came out, but even after an hour and a half of sunshine, I was still pretty soggy. And those in other parts of the constituency were still being rained on.

Some people didn’t have the sense to put on a coat.

