Election 2017 headlines – how many Lib Dem MPs are there and who are they?

At present, the Lib Dems have 12 confirmed victories, a net increase of 3. They are:

Tom Brake (Carshaton and Wellington) – re-elected Vince Cable (Twickenham) – newly-elected Alistair Carmichael (Orkney and Shetland) – re-elected Ed Davey (Kingston and Surbiton) – newly-elected Tim Farron (Westmorland and Lonsdale) – re-elected Wera Hobhouse (Bath) – newly-elected Christine Jardine (Edinburgh West) – newly-elected Norman Lamb (North Norfolk) – re-elected Stephen Lloyd (Eastbourne) – newly-elected Layla Moran (Oxford West and Abingdon) – newly-elected Jamie Stone (Caithness, Sutherland and Easter Ross) – newly-elected Jo Swinson (East Dunbartonshire) – newly-elected

Of those 12, four have never been MPs before.

Five seats which the Lib Dems held until the election was called were lost:

Ceredigion (Mark Williams) Leeds North West (Greg Mulholland) Richmond Park (Sarah Olney) Sheffield Hallam (Nick Clegg) Southport (John Pugh – standing down)

The party’s vote share was 7.2%, down slightly from 7.9% in 2015.

We’ll have more analysis throughout the day.

* Nick Thornsby is a day editor at Lib Dem Voice.