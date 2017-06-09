Nick T

Election 2017 headlines – how many Lib Dem MPs are there and who are they?

At present, the Lib Dems have 12 confirmed victories, a net increase of 3. They are:

    1. Tom Brake (Carshaton and Wellington) – re-elected
    2. Vince Cable (Twickenham) – newly-elected
    3. Alistair Carmichael (Orkney and Shetland) – re-elected
    4. Ed Davey (Kingston and Surbiton) – newly-elected
    5. Tim Farron (Westmorland and Lonsdale) – re-elected
    6. Wera Hobhouse (Bath) – newly-elected
    7. Christine Jardine (Edinburgh West) – newly-elected
    8. Norman Lamb (North Norfolk) – re-elected
    9. Stephen Lloyd (Eastbourne) – newly-elected
    10. Layla Moran (Oxford West and Abingdon) – newly-elected
    11. Jamie Stone (Caithness, Sutherland and Easter Ross) – newly-elected
    12. Jo Swinson (East Dunbartonshire) – newly-elected

Of those 12, four have never been MPs before.

Five seats which the Lib Dems held until the election was called were lost:

  1. Ceredigion (Mark Williams)
  2. Leeds North West (Greg Mulholland)
  3. Richmond Park (Sarah Olney)
  4. Sheffield Hallam (Nick Clegg)
  5. Southport (John Pugh – standing down)

The party’s vote share was 7.2%, down slightly from 7.9% in 2015.

We’ll have more analysis throughout the day.

* Nick Thornsby is a day editor at Lib Dem Voice.

  • tpfkar 9th Jun '17 - 8:57am

    It’s more than I dared to hope for before yesterday, and we’ve played our small part in depriving the Tories of their majority.

    But there’s a sting in the tail: Fife NE lost by 2, Richmond Park by 45, Ceredigion by 104, St Ives by 312. It was so close to being significantly better, and with so many close losses there’s a sense of what might have been?

  • JonathanM 9th Jun '17 - 8:58am

    So sad we came so close but fell minutely short in 3 constituencies (which would have given us 2 more female MPs). And very sad to see a class act in Nick Clegg lose. But at least we gained seats. Worryingly though, we seem to have become non-entities in around 400 seats. Writing from Australia, perhaps we need to look at a massive membership drive (preferably not a religiously driven person) under a newly-elected leader, stressing the importance of Education and a genuine NON-NEGOTIABLE move to free tertiary education and a lowering of the voting age to 16. We must be known for something other than opposition to Brexit…

  • Lyn 9th Jun '17 - 9:02am

    Congratulations on the wins and condolences for the losses.

    So sorry to see Nick lose his seat. Regardless of anything that might happen: I still agree with Nick. After a rest, I hope he finds a way to keep using his great skills, experience and compassion to keep making our country a better place.

  • JonathanM 9th Jun '17 - 9:05am

    I meant to write ‘under the leadership of a religiously driven person’

  • Fiona 9th Jun '17 - 9:05am

    First of all, I want to say well done to everyone who has worked so very hard over the last couple of months. There will be plenty of time for more thoughtful analylsis of what worked, and what might have been if only we’d done something different. Missing out on North-East Fife is particularly painful, but a lesson to everyone on how every vote can count – but also how dangerous it can be when mis-information about who might win gets out there. I’m marginally comforted by the fact that Stephen Gethins seems to be one of the more reasonable SNP MPs,

    I’m absolutely gutted to lose the Richmond Park seat by any margin, especially such a small one. Sarah Olney was showing so much promise as our newest MP, and she was just beginning to motor. The Tories played a dirty campaign IMO, and have resented her original victory when they should have blamed Goldsmith. It’s upsetting that not enough intentioned Labour supporters were convinced to support Sarah. I’m sure many of them will be kicking themselves this morning.

    It’s only a few extra MPs, but a 50% increase in seats is arguably very impressive, especially when it was very nearly a 75% increase. Targeting clearly works, which is why we shouldn’t fret too much about the drop in our vote share. In spite of a small drop in absolute vote share, we are now the party with the 3rd highest vote share, and while it’s a long way behind the Tories and Labour, we’ve now got more than double the vote share of the SNP, and more than three times the vote share of UKIP. This must mean we are entitled to many more appearances on Question Time and the Sunday morning politics shows than over the last couple of years.

    My final thought for this morning is that we have a good balance of candidates in terms of age, experience and gender. It’s disappointing to lose our Welsh seat, but gaining Bath, Oxford and several seats in London and Scotland gives us a decent geographical spread. I’m especially pleased we kept Norman, who I feared might be a victim of circumstances entirely unrelated to his ability and service.

    Final, final thought – how impressive is John Curtice and his team?

  • Peter 9th Jun '17 - 9:16am

    I am afraid we should worry about our vote share

    Per seat it is lower than we were getting in the 1950’s

    We cannot claim to be a credible national party if we cannot do something about this

    The party is still being hollowed out and we are bound to face another election within a year

  • Fiona 9th Jun '17 - 9:32am

    We need to consider the vote share, but not just look at the headline figure at face value. We need to think about why it is what it is, and not just panic. We were deliberately targeting certain seats, which meant neglecting others. Voters who might like us knew that there wasn’t any point.

    It’s clearly something we want to move in an upwards direction, but that has to be bundled up with subjects like tactical voting and the importance of electoral reform. The general sense of ‘irrelevance’ is partly down to the difficulty we’ve had in getting the juicy media slots. If we can use our 50% increase in MPs wisely, we will get a higher media profile.

    I’m also pleased to see that, if only/partially for tactical reasons, the science writer, Ben Goldacre, backed Layla Moran, and encouraged relevant followers to do the same. https://twitter.com/bengoldacre/status/872709025246269440

    For those who don’t know, Ben is a well known and respected strong advocate of better evidenced-based medicine and policy-making, and is an ally we should nurture. I think he is/was naturally Labour, but is pro-EU and has been encouraging pragmatic politics and voting.

  • Andrew McCaig 9th Jun '17 - 9:56am

    As far as I am concerned the only good thing about last night (leaving aside the hubris of Theresa May) was that we were not wiped out.
    Losing in Hallam (where I was born), in Leeds NW (where I helped), losing by two votes in NE Fife (where I lived for a year), and last but not least going backwards and losing our deposit in Huddersfield, where I organised a campaign that put between 1 and 3 leaflets in every household promoting a pro-European message, all of which was completely ignored by the electorate.
    Losing votes while gaining a handful of seats is NOT something to celebrate, and we have to really worry that our core vote in so many places has fallen to 2% or less.

  • Glenn 9th Jun '17 - 10:12am

    Andrew McCaig.
    I disagree. It’s a start. During the election a number of pundits were predicting more lost seats. After all, this was supposed to be a coronation and a landslide. instead it is a tory disaster of historic significance and possibly the death of the SNP. Sure, I wanted the Lib Dems to do better, but the argument for PR is stronger than ever and boundary changes seem to be off the cards. It something to build on rather than wallow in despair about.

  • Philip Rolle 9th Jun '17 - 10:57am

    It was not as bad as I thought for the Lib Dems and there is hope that with a better directed campaign the number of MPs could be doubled. The party is still in hiding in the south west, where I don’t think they are keen on Tim Farron.

