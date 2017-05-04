Welcome to our Election Night open thread.

We’ll be looking at the results as they come in from all over the country. The most exciting thing we are likely to find out tonight is whether we have managed to make up ground in Cardiff.

Most results come in tomorrow.

Let’s have a look at the elections being contested.

Every council seat in Wales and Scotland is up for grabs, as is every County Council seat in England.

For us key battlegrounds include Cardiff, Edinburgh and Cornwall.

We have new mayoral contests in Greater Manchester (where Jane Brophy is our candidate), Cambridgeshire and Peterborough (Rod Cantrill), Tyne Tees (Chris Foote-Wood), West Midlands (Beverley Nielsen), Liverpool (Carl Cashman) and Western Counties (Stephen Williams).

These elections all took place on different nights the last time. The last Scottish and Welsh elections were in 2012 and they were grim for us. We lost more than half our councillors in Scotland and pretty much half our councillors in Wales.

The county elections in 2013 were pretty grim too, with 124 losses.

There will be a few Welsh results in tonight but other than that (fingers crossed for our Welsh colleagues) but the main action happens tomorrow.

So, what is Twitter telling us about the elections so far, in this early part of the night.

Swansea Liberal Democrats are talking of a collapse in the Labour vote. — Britain Elects (@britainelects) May 4, 2017

And it seems, incredibly, that Labour has contrived to lose control of Nottinghamshire County Council. This is pretty bit – I used to live down there and find that incredible.

There is more truth in this than probably even Jim realises:

Weird rule of election counts: The only person who truly knows what's happening is always an odd man from the Lib Dems with a spreadsheet. https://t.co/cMyJyJoFvS — Jim Waterson (@jimwaterson) May 4, 2017

I remember us having to convince Labour that they had won the Glenrothes by-election back in 2008.

Simon Hughes is now on LBC. He was late. Apparently watching Millwall.

* Caron Lindsay is Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice and blogs at Caron's Musings