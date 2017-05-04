Caron Lindsay

Election night open thread

By | Thu 4th May 2017 - 11:14 pm

Welcome to our Election Night open thread.

We’ll be looking at the results as they come in from all over the country. The most exciting thing we are likely to find out tonight is whether we have managed to make up ground in Cardiff.

Most results come in tomorrow.

Let’s have a look at the elections being contested.

Every council seat in Wales and Scotland is up for grabs, as is every County Council seat in England.

For us key battlegrounds include Cardiff, Edinburgh and Cornwall.

We have new mayoral contests in Greater Manchester (where Jane Brophy is our candidate), Cambridgeshire and Peterborough (Rod Cantrill), Tyne Tees (Chris Foote-Wood), West Midlands (Beverley Nielsen), Liverpool (Carl Cashman) and Western Counties (Stephen Williams).

These elections all took place on different nights the last time. The last Scottish and Welsh elections were in 2012 and they were grim for us. We lost more than half our councillors in Scotland and pretty much half our councillors in Wales.

The county elections in 2013 were pretty grim too, with 124 losses.

There will be a few Welsh results in tonight but other than that (fingers crossed for our Welsh colleagues) but the main action happens tomorrow.

So, what is Twitter telling us about the elections so far, in this early part of the night.

And it seems, incredibly, that Labour has contrived to lose control of Nottinghamshire County Council. This is pretty bit – I used to live down there and find that incredible.

There is more truth in this than probably even Jim realises:

I remember us having to convince Labour that they had won the Glenrothes by-election back in 2008.

Simon Hughes is now on LBC. He was late. Apparently watching Millwall.

* Caron Lindsay is Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice and blogs at Caron's Musings

3 Comments

Recent Comments

  • User AvatarSteve Atkinson 4th May - 11:30pm
    Don't forget Liverpool City Region Mayor too & our great candidate, Carl Cashman.
  • User AvatarRichard Dean 4th May - 11:22pm
    The 17% drop in the value of the pound (devaluation) can only mean that demand for pounds has fallen. That suggests either that inward investment...
  • User AvatarFlo Clucas 4th May - 11:17pm
    Lab has lost a seat in Wrexham to Ind. Could portend a bad night in Wales for them
  • User AvatarYvette 4th May - 11:15pm
    What I do expect is for the British people to get behind the Prime Minister. We had our referendum, we are now getting what the...
  • User AvatarYvette 4th May - 11:14pm
    What I do expect us for the British people to get behind the Prime Minister. We had our referendum, we are now getting what the...
  • User AvatarMike S 4th May - 11:08pm
    Yvette I wonder if a may ask a question. I am not dismissing your opinion, far from it. However, I am curious. Are you able...