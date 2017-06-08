Election Results discussion thread

Well, it’s done. The polls have closed and we have a long wait till the results come through, although the exit poll, which struck terror into us in 2015 will just have been published.

Most of us are at counts but we’ll be keeping an eye on what’s happening when we can.

This thread is for you to discuss what’s going on. It’s going to be a nail biting few hours.

Here are when some of the seats in which we have the most interest are likely to declare. The Press Association has a full list here. If all the Edinburgh seats declare at 4 am, I shall be very surprised. That’s all I’m saying. I might once have been tempted to say I’d ingest headgear, but that’s been tried before and isn’t a good look.

2 am

Ceredigion. Will our sole Welsh MP get back in?

3 am

Before this election, few would have had Vauxhall as a key Lib Dem prospect but we’ve been doing well against Brexiteer Labour MP Kate Hoey. It declares this hour.

We’ll also have Bermondsey and Southwark to see if Simon Hughes gets back in.

And East Dunbartonshire (Jo Swinson)

Other seats with Lib Dem interest include Brecon and Radnorshire,

Also, we’ll get a flavour of how it’s going in Tory/SNP seats in Scotland. Will Angus Robertson, their leader in the Commons, hold on in Moray?

4 am

Lots of Lib Dem interest this hour.

Can Sarah Olney hold on in Richmond Park to the seat she won in a stunning by-election just six months ago?

Will Orkney and Shetland return Alistair Carmichael? The odds are good given the huge vote share we got last year in the Holyrood election.

North East Fife – held by us until 2015 and where Elizabeth Riches hopes to win seat back from the SNP

Cheltenham (Martin Horwood), Bath (Wera Hobhouse), Westmorland and Lonsdale (Tim Farron), North Norfolk (Norman Lamb), Carshalton and Wellington (Tom Brake), Twickenham (Vince Cable) are among our key seats announcing this hour.

Will Eluned Parrott pick up Cardiff Central?

Nick Clegg’s Sheffield Hallam result is due in at 4:30 ish.

Has Sue McGuire held on to Southport after John Puth’s retirement?

5 am

Edinburgh West (Christine Jardine)

Caithness, Sutherland and Easter Ross, where Jamie Stone is challenging an unpopular SNP MP.

Ross, Skye and Lochaber, Charles Kennedy’s old seat where Jean Davis is the candidate

Leeds North West (Greg Mulholland)

Kingston (Ed Davey)

Lewes (Kelly-Marie Blundell)

Cambridge (Julian Huppert)

We’ll also find out if Daisy Cooper has pulled off an amazing victory in St Albans

We might even have a chance in Argyll and Bute where the very popular Alan Reid is standing again

Also Manchester Gorton, which might have been a famous Lib Dem by-election victory for Jackie Pearcey, declares this hour.

6 am

Tim Farron stopped off in one of our most likely seats for a gain, Oxford West and Abingdon, for his last campaign rally last night. Can Layla Moran pull off a win?

Friday lunchtime

St Ives where Andrew George is standing again.

* Caron Lindsay is Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice and blogs at Caron's Musings