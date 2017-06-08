Caron Lindsay

Election Results discussion thread

Thu 8th June 2017 - 10:00 pm

Well, it’s done. The polls have closed and we have a long wait till the results come through, although the exit poll, which struck terror into us in 2015 will just have been published.

Most of us are at counts but we’ll be keeping an eye on what’s happening when we can.

This thread is for you to discuss what’s going on. It’s going to be a nail biting few hours.

Here are when some of the seats in which we have the most interest are likely to declare. The Press Association has a full list here. If all the Edinburgh seats declare at 4 am, I shall be very surprised. That’s all I’m saying. I might once have been tempted to say I’d ingest headgear, but that’s been tried before and isn’t a good look.

2 am

Ceredigion. Will our sole Welsh MP get back in?

3 am

Before this election, few would have had Vauxhall as a key Lib Dem prospect but we’ve been doing well against Brexiteer Labour MP Kate Hoey. It declares this hour.

We’ll also have Bermondsey and Southwark to see if Simon Hughes gets back in.

And East Dunbartonshire (Jo Swinson)

Other seats with Lib Dem interest include Brecon and Radnorshire,

Also, we’ll get a flavour of how it’s going in Tory/SNP seats in Scotland. Will Angus Robertson, their leader in the Commons, hold on in Moray?

4 am

Lots of Lib Dem interest this hour.

Can Sarah Olney hold on in Richmond Park to the seat she won in a stunning by-election just six months ago?

Will Orkney and Shetland return Alistair Carmichael? The odds are good given the huge vote share we got last year in the Holyrood election.

North East Fife – held by us until 2015 and where Elizabeth Riches hopes to win seat back from the SNP

Cheltenham (Martin Horwood), Bath (Wera Hobhouse), Westmorland and Lonsdale (Tim Farron), North Norfolk (Norman Lamb), Carshalton and Wellington (Tom Brake), Twickenham (Vince Cable) are among our key seats announcing this hour.

Will Eluned Parrott pick up Cardiff Central?

Nick Clegg’s Sheffield Hallam result is due in at 4:30 ish.

Has Sue McGuire held on to Southport after John Puth’s retirement?

5 am

Edinburgh West (Christine Jardine)

Caithness, Sutherland and Easter Ross, where Jamie Stone is challenging an unpopular SNP MP.

Ross, Skye and Lochaber, Charles Kennedy’s old seat where Jean Davis is the candidate

Leeds North West (Greg Mulholland)

Kingston (Ed Davey)

Lewes (Kelly-Marie Blundell)

Cambridge (Julian Huppert)

We’ll also find out if Daisy Cooper has pulled off an amazing victory in St Albans

We might even have a chance in Argyll and Bute where the very popular Alan Reid is standing again

Also Manchester Gorton, which might have been a famous Lib Dem by-election victory for Jackie Pearcey, declares this hour.

 

6 am

Tim Farron stopped off in one of our most likely seats for a gain, Oxford West and Abingdon, for his last campaign rally last night. Can Layla Moran pull off a win?

Friday lunchtime

St Ives where Andrew George is standing again.

 

 

Caron Lindsay is Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice

104 Comments

  • Eddie Sammon 8th Jun '17 - 10:04pm

    Lib Dems should probably back Tories in return for concessions. On single market and public services. Looks like hung parliament according to the exit poll.

    Hard to create a Labour government on 266 seats.

  • Michael BG 8th Jun '17 - 10:08pm

    Exit poll prediction:

    Con 314
    Lab 266
    SNP 34
    LD 14
    PC 3
    Greens 1
    UKIP 0
    Other 18

    If this is the result we will be in interesting times.

  • AngrySteve 8th Jun '17 - 10:09pm

    “Lib Dems should probably back Tories in return for concessions.”

    Reliably wrong. Why would the Lib Dems support the Hard-Brexit, far-right Tory party?

    May’s nasty , negative, personality-based campaign has back-fired spectacularly.

  • David Blake 8th Jun '17 - 10:09pm

    Eddie, we said that we would not be in a coalition.

  • Steve Way 8th Jun '17 - 10:11pm

    Is it possible to have a confidence and supply agreement if the Tories guarantee a second referendum? Followed by GE if they lose it….

  • Eddie Sammon 8th Jun '17 - 10:11pm

    Hi David, I know, I’m not talking about coalition, but confidence and supply or whatever means the Queen needs to decide who has the support of parliament.

  • Keith Browning 8th Jun '17 - 10:15pm

    I would say Brexit is dead in the water.

  • Michael BG 8th Jun '17 - 10:16pm

    Cons 314 + 11 NI Unionists = 325
    This would be enough for the Conservatives to stay in office!

    There is a question mark on the Scottish results and if the SNP get 4 more seats it is possible that the Conservative government can be removed.

  • Steve Way 8th Jun '17 - 10:17pm

    @Keith
    Here’s hoping, but I somehow feel the Tories will creep over the line. Theresa May on the other may well be dead in the water. The Tories can be more savage than most when it comes to failure…

  • Matt (Bristol) 8th Jun '17 - 10:24pm

    Let’s not jump ahead to confidence and supply yet, there is the purgatory of multiple marginals to be wallowed through…

  • Eddie Sammon 8th Jun '17 - 10:24pm

    Hi Paul, just to clarify, we can’t go into coalition after Tim Farron promised we won’t. I’m talking about more informal support in return for concessions. Has to be something on public services though, don’t blow all negotiating capital on a second referendum. 🙂

  • Glenn 8th Jun '17 - 10:25pm

    Awesome, but please no coalition deal.
    If it proves right then its one of the great political blunders in British electoral history.

  • frankie 8th Jun '17 - 10:29pm

    Eddie,

    Sure just as long as they agree to the following red lines.

    Introduction of PR for the upper chamber and lets say alternative vote for the lower. Vote on Brexit deal and and end to austerity. If they can swallow that I’d talk but there is not a cat in hells chance of that.

  • paul barker 8th Jun '17 - 10:29pm

    We are going to have to think very hard about this, my instinct is to say no deals unless Brexit is dropped completely.
    For now, lets just quote Mrs T -“Rejoice, Rejoice!”

  • Tristan Ward 8th Jun '17 - 10:31pm

    Too good to be true. If it sounds too good to be true it probably is.

  • Philip Rolle 8th Jun '17 - 10:34pm

    An extremely surprising exit poll. If true, what has happened. The pledge to abolish tuition fees plus a loss of confidence in the PM? Interesting times we live in.

  • bartelbe 8th Jun '17 - 10:40pm

    Last time this happened, if the exit poll is right, you betrayed us by backing the Tories. Remember were that got you, betray us again and you will be finished forever.

  • david 8th Jun '17 - 10:43pm

    If if if the Tories don’t get a majority we had better not entertain AT ALL the possibility of coalition.

  • David Pocock 8th Jun '17 - 10:45pm

    Well…. it wont be exactly that. There will be like a tolarance on the predictions. If it is hung it will be interesting to see how much so; will the “coalition of chaos” (lol) have more seats than the tories?

    I hope we can edge a few more and get to like 18 perhaps. I imagine more than that is wishful thinking. The other factor is overall % of vote. I feel like we will be up on that a lot.

  • frankie 8th Jun '17 - 10:46pm

    I would like to say that I’ll be watching the results, but after dragging my ageing and O so large body round Southport, I’m rather knackered. Best of luck to the candidates.

  • David Pocock 8th Jun '17 - 10:50pm

    I agree with that. I would not even offer them confidance and supply. Not untill they return to the centre. I hope we can even make political hay from it.

  • John Minard 8th Jun '17 - 10:50pm

    28-30% of the vote and 80+ MPs would give us the authority to take part in government with enough power to safeguard our agenda – not, if true, 14!! Let’s choose constructive opposition instead of the devil or the deep blue sea scenario.

  • Steve Way 8th Jun '17 - 10:51pm

    Plus the Sinn Fein absence may make a majority easier for the Tories…

  • Steve Way 8th Jun '17 - 10:52pm

    @Paul Walter
    So to clarify, your not overly keen on a coalition then!

  • Bernard Salmon 8th Jun '17 - 10:55pm

    If the exit poll is accurate, are we seeing anti-Tory tactical voting in England and anti-SNP tactical voting in Scotland?

  • David Pocock 8th Jun '17 - 10:57pm

    I am not so sure about that, if true this will scare the pants off the tories. It is strange times, I half think the tories will keep May to drink that chalice she is brewing for us all.

    If she stays, I cant imagine there will be another. If they do replace her perhaps but still that has a hell of a risk on it for them. Still I would welcome another election in a few months; gives us a chance to improve further!

  • Steve Way 8th Jun '17 - 10:58pm

    The exit poll last time had the Tories on 316 and they ended with 331 so I think I’ll go to bed…..

  • Bernard Salmon 8th Jun '17 - 11:00pm

    And further to my own comment, be interesting to see what happens in seats where the Tories aren’t a significant factor, such as Bermondsey and Cambridge.

  • Richard Underhill 8th Jun '17 - 11:08pm

    After the 2015 general election the exit poll said Conservatives largest party,but they ended up with an overall majority. Actual results are trickling in, starting with Newcastle on Tyne and Sunderland.

  • Jen 8th Jun '17 - 11:14pm

    On the exit poll there are two workable two-party coalitions. Con-SNP or Con-Lab.

    Both pairings are interesting. Con-Lab have quite extensive overlap, if they could overcome their prejudices they might work well together.

    A lot of votes to be counted before any of them pick up the phone to each other, of course!

  • Eddie Sammon 8th Jun '17 - 11:16pm

    No coalitions and no deals is a sensible position from Lib Dem HQ. Can get concessions on a vote by vote basis and maintain independence from the other two main parties.

  • Bernard Salmon 8th Jun '17 - 11:18pm

    Jen: Neither of those is likely. The most likely scenario if this were the final result would be a minority Tory government, perhaps with tacit Unionist support.

  • Tpfkar 8th Jun '17 - 11:29pm

    I’m really worried the exit poll is far too optimistic for us. It relies on Caithness, Ross Skye Lochaber, Argyll Bute and Gordon! It does not think we will sweep SW London.

    I fear we are getting ahead of ourselves on this thread. The first results look like story majority still a likely outcome sadly.

  • Bernard Salmon 8th Jun '17 - 11:31pm

    BBC Scotland saying it looks like a close race between us and the Nats in NE Fife.

  • Bernard Salmon 8th Jun '17 - 11:32pm

    Oops, I meant STV – channel hopping at the moment.

  • Dave Orbison 8th Jun '17 - 11:36pm

    No deal with Labour so allowing a Tory win is bad because a) LibDems can’t seriously say Tory policies are better than Labour surely?

    b) Lab position re Brexit is more acceptable than Tories No Deal nonsense and finally

    c) it would once and for all associate the LibDens, when push comes to shove, as being portrayed as Tory enablers

  • Jane Ann Liston 8th Jun '17 - 11:36pm

    I hope Electoral Calculus are taking note, then!

  • Bernard Salmon 8th Jun '17 - 11:38pm

    First indication the exit poll might be tosh? Emily Maitlis just spoke about ‘recalibrating our forecasts’.

  • Tpfkar 8th Jun '17 - 11:55pm

    We are in trouble against Labour reportedly losing Leeds NW, Bermondsey, Canbridge, and Sheffield Hallam tight.

  • Bernard Salmon 8th Jun '17 - 11:55pm

    Clegg in danger according to the Beeb.

  • David Blake 9th Jun '17 - 12:00am

    If the exit poll is right, and four of the gains are in Scotland, what is happening elsewhere? All the constituency results so far have been pretty poor.

  • Adrian PR 9th Jun '17 - 12:06am

    These conversations tend to overlook how *very* *low* the bar is for a minority government to survive.

    Depending on the jurisdiction, the following very ambivalent statement from a third party might(?) still be enough for a minority government to carry on:

    “In the foreseeable future we have no intention of supporting a no confidence motion against any government led by Party Red or Party Blue unless there is a clear evidence of wrongdoing, such as corruption.”

    No promise of supply, no promise of support for a legislative platform.

    The viability of that kind of option becomes an important question if the choice you are presented with is “pick a side or force another election”.

  • Glenn 9th Jun '17 - 12:07am

    Paul Walter.
    Well said.

  • Bernard Salmon 9th Jun '17 - 12:10am

    BBC Scotland quoting unnamed Tories at E Dunbartonshire count as being 100% sure Jo Swinson has won.

  • malc 9th Jun '17 - 12:14am

    What a mess! May will almost certainly resign, the brexit talks will have to be delayed and another general election fairly soon is a certainty. If there is no overall majority Tim could suddenly find everyone wants to be his mate! That is “if” the exit poll is right.

  • John Minard 9th Jun '17 - 12:16am

    Looks like a Grand Brexit Coalition – Johnson as PM and his Deputy Corbyn!!! Funny though!

  • Bernard Salmon 9th Jun '17 - 12:31am

    I’ve seen other comments online about Labour being confident of toppling Clegg.

  • Bernard Salmon 9th Jun '17 - 12:51am

    Seen various suggestions that turnout may be slightly higher than 2015.

  • David Blake 9th Jun '17 - 12:54am

    LD results in NE appalling.

  • David LG 9th Jun '17 - 12:56am

    The exit poll only sampled 144 locations which will be complicated by the fact we are targeting fewer seats this time. From bieng sad enough to have played around with our find a target seat tool I know some of the predicted gains are not target seats so I strongly suspect it’s based on a sample taken from a we’re performing strongly against the SNP in. Likewise it is possible that our English predictions are partly based on samples from seats we lost last time but are no longer targeting (eg most of our old seats in the southwest) so we could easily do allot better or allot worse than the exit poll suggests

  • Matt (Bristol) 9th Jun '17 - 12:59am

    I’m not an expert in these matters, but are we in fact seeing a swing from Labour to Tories in the North (as predicted) and a swing from Tory to Labour in the South (as not predicted)? Or is that too simplistic?

  • Iain BB 9th Jun '17 - 1:05am

    John Pugh predicts Con win in Southport on Sandgrounder Radio

  • james 9th Jun '17 - 1:07am

    Whoever said it, ye, absolutely no concessions to the Tories. If the exit polls are to be believed, they’ve been rejected – certainly not the 100+ majority some were predicting. Regardless, if we get 14 seats, it’s hardly enough to go confidence and supply anyway. We are better in opposition – as we naturally should be to conservatism!

  • Steve Way 9th Jun '17 - 1:13am

    BBC saying Lamb at risk and Labour confident of toppling Clegg…

  • David Evershed 9th Jun '17 - 1:22am

    Conservatives will need DUP support to rule.

  • Glenn 9th Jun '17 - 1:22am

    Matt(Bristol)
    No what you’re seeing is closer to a form of stasis. The seats are more or less fixed to the point where only a major policy change could unpick them. Really it’s a good argument for PR.

  • Andy Dunstan 9th Jun '17 - 1:28am

    This is where I get to be unpopular.

    I joined the Liberal Democrats after the EU referendum because I felt that it was the best party to make the case for my liberal, progressive (and quite frankly anti-Tory) views. However my allegiance was never tribal and once Labour got their act together I (and I suspect many like me) felt very conflicted. Should I stick with the party I joined, or support the one with the clout to win? Should my liberal instincts win over my desire for social justice?

    Had I lived in Twickenham or North Norfolk I would have been pounding the streets for the Lib Dems. But I don’t, and most people don’t live in places that will ever turn orange. It may be sad, but it is the truth.

    In the end I resigned my party membership and spent this evening canvassing for Labour in Luton South.

    Time for a Progressive Alliance?

  • Steve Way 9th Jun '17 - 1:31am

    @Andy Dunstan
    Sadly Corbyn not actually a progressive.

  • Peter Watson 9th Jun '17 - 1:42am

    Andy Dunstan: “Time for a Progressive Alliance?”
    Steve Way: “Sadly Corbyn not actually a progressive.”
    What do we mean by “progressive” in this context?
    What (if anything) makes Tim Farron a “progressive” politician but not Jeremy Corbyn?

  • Andy Dunstan 9th Jun '17 - 1:44am

    @Steve Way haha I knew someone would say that. And that I’m afraid, is the problem.

    Corbyn may not be many Lib Dems’ cup of tea, particularly those from the right of the party.

    But I’m sorry, they are a lot more progressive than the Tories. And (perhaps sadly, but realistically) unlike the Lib Dems they have a chance of running the Conservatives close.

    And with a Progressive Alliance behind them they could even win.

  • Angry Steve 9th Jun '17 - 1:53am

    Clegg looks like he’s going, and maybe Farron.

    The election is turning into the revenge of the young graduates – pissed off with tuition fees, house prices, poor job prospects and a hard brexit.

  • Tpfkar 9th Jun '17 - 2:05am

    Angry Steve – I think that’s a perceptive comment with where this is going. And although that will be painful for us in the big picture that’s good for the country. The days of pandering to pensioners and assuming they wil out its everyone else are coming to an end.

  • Tpfkar 9th Jun '17 - 2:05am

    *assuming they will outvote* typo

  • Michael BG 9th Jun '17 - 2:20am

    BBC are giving a new forecast
    Con 322
    Lab 261
    SNP 32
    LD 13

  • Glenn 9th Jun '17 - 2:26am

    I’m a Lib Dem leave voter and I think Brexit is no longer tenable. For me it was basically a constitutional argument and it looks like the 48% is taking the Tories out, So I think we, leavers, have to demonstrate a bit of humility and maybe go back to the country.

  • Peter Watson 9th Jun '17 - 2:35am

    @Angry Steve “Clegg looks like he’s going, and maybe Farron.”
    I hope that Farron does not lose his seat. I also hope that he does not become the scapegoat if the results are as disappointing for his party as some are predicting.

    I believe the Lib Dems underestimated the damage done by his predecessor.

    I also believe that Farron has been badly advised – though this is only a hunch as I have no idea really what has happened behind the scenes and to what extent the party’s campaigning style over the last couple of years has been his design.

    When Farron became the leader he looked like a breath of fresh air: a decent, genuine and sincere politician with a very different style and background, relatively unsullied by association with coalition, who could rebuild the party’s reputation with the electorate. But he does not seem to have capitalised on that. He has looked more like a continuity leader than I expected, and the party has looked directionless, defined by little other than opposition to Brexit (fuelled by a much trumpeted growth in membership), and apparently unwilling to either “own” or disown its record in Coalition lest it alienate one wing of the party or another.

  • Matt (Bristol) 9th Jun '17 - 2:35am

    Jo Swinson is in !!!

  • Peter Watson 9th Jun '17 - 2:38am

    Lib Dems 3rd in Southport.

  • Peter Watson 9th Jun '17 - 2:46am

    And Sheffield Hallam lost.

  • Manfarang 9th Jun '17 - 2:47am

    Well done Jo.

  • Glenn 9th Jun '17 - 2:49am

    Congrats Jo Swinson (fingers crossed, but looking safe) bad luck Nick Clegg.

  • Dave Orbison 9th Jun '17 - 2:51am

    What was that about Nick Clegg not being toxic?

  • Jane Chelliah 9th Jun '17 - 2:54am

    It is a sad night losing Nick Clegg. He was a passionate and highly articulate politician who made many wrong calls during the coalition. Things could have been so different.

  • Matthew Wilson 9th Jun '17 - 2:54am

    Cable for leader

  • Allan Brame 9th Jun '17 - 2:55am

    At least Vince has stormed back

  • Glenn 9th Jun '17 - 2:57am

    Well done Vince Cable

  • Philip Rolle 9th Jun '17 - 3:01am

    A fine speech from Nick Clegg after losing Sheff Hallam. I didn’t always agree with him but he is a sad loss to the party and to Parliament. Good to see Vince Cable back in. Jo Swinson must come to the fore now.

  • Jane Chelliah 9th Jun '17 - 3:14am

    Let’s wait before knocking Jeremy Corbyn. The Lib Dems underestimated him so let’s not repeat the same mistake so soon. I honestly think that many Lib Dem members voted for Labour via the call for a Progressive Alliance

  • Matthew Huntbach 9th Jun '17 - 3:14am

    I explained what was wrong with the LibDem campaign in an earlier message here. Just to say, I have not been able to be involved directly in the campaign due to the election coinciding with the period in the year when in my current job I have to be in Beijing. I did arrange a proxy vote for me …

  • John Wright 9th Jun '17 - 3:14am

    At least we’ve picked up Bath

  • David-1 9th Jun '17 - 3:18am

    Congratulations to Wera Hobhouse.

  • Glenn 9th Jun '17 - 3:19am

    Well done in Bath. As I said Brexit, and it pains me to an extent, needs a new vote

  • Dave Orbison 9th Jun '17 - 3:24am

    George Kendall so work with Corbyn or let Tories govern? A straight choice

  • Glenn 9th Jun '17 - 3:25am

    Looking goo9d for Tim.

  • David-1 9th Jun '17 - 3:30am

    Eastbourne!

  • David-1 9th Jun '17 - 3:38am

    Ed Davey back in Kingston & Surbiton.

  • David-1 9th Jun '17 - 3:39am

    Jamie Stone in Caithness.

  • Glenn 9th Jun '17 - 3:50am

    Scot nationalism is looking weak.

  • Jane Chelliah 9th Jun '17 - 3:54am

    It would be utter folly to not do a pact with Labour to keep the Tories out this time when the party made a pact in 2010 with Tories to bring them in. LibDem voters who voted tactically will never forgive the party.

  • Ian Patterson 9th Jun '17 - 3:54am

    Edinburgh west gained from snp

  • Gary 9th Jun '17 - 3:56am

    Allegedly four votes between SNP and LibDems in a recount… in NE Fife…

  • Malcolm Todd 9th Jun '17 - 4:11am

    Jane Chelliah
    I’m afraid there isn’t the slightest prospect of the Lib Dems being able to “do a pact with Labour to keep the Tories out” – on current projections Labour will be about 50 seats behind the Tories, while the LibDems will have fewer than 15 seats. Meanwhile the Tories + DUP will almost certainly have a majority between them. The LDs can either help to keep the Tories in government or not but that’s the limit of their choices.

  • Lorenzo Cherin 9th Jun '17 - 4:19am

    Commiserations to Nick, congratulations to Jo !!

    May is bound to go !!

