What can we learn from the Federal election results?

Yesterday, we learned who party members had chosen to represent them on the main Federal Committees. These were the first elections held under one member one vote. Previously, only those who had been elected as Conference representatives by their local party could have a say in the direction of the party.

Congratulations to all those who were elected – and commiserations to those who weren’t.

From 2012, Daisy Cooper and Sue Doughty led a process which led to the biggest internal democratic reform in the party’s history. In 2014, Conference accepted their proposals to give every member a vote. We now have not far off twice as many members as we did back then in the last days of the coalition.

So how did these elections go, and what can we learn from them?

Who was elected?

Former co-editor of this site Mark Pack is one of the best networkers in the party and that showed when he accumulated the highest number of first preferences of anyone for any committee by some margin. 1061 people backed him compared to 428 for his nearest rival.

It was a good day for bloggers. As well as Dr Pack, Mark Valladares, and Jonathan Fryer being elected to the new Federal International Relations Committee and Jennie Rigg getting on Federal Conference Committee. I was elected to the Federal Board after spending 4 years on the predecessor Federal Executive and Mary Reid was re-elected to Federal Conference Committee. In general, a strong presence on social media strongly increased chances of election.

Another interesting feature of the campaign was that almost as many posts from candidates talked up other candidates as promoted themselves – and it was all completely spontaneous. It was a positive and supportive environment to campaign in.

There had been a fear that if OMOV was implemented, only the Great and the Good would be elected, but there is a high proportion of ordinary activists in there.

Elaine Bagshaw, who has led a Lib Dem campaigning revolution in Tower Hamlets, and the brains behind our Brent by-election success in 2003 and the winning Eastleigh campaign in 2013, Victoria Marsom, are both on Federal Board.

The Lib Dem Newbies did well too, with Joyce Onstad on Federal Board, Christine Cheng and Your Liberal Britain’s Jim Williams on Federal Policy Committee and Alex Hegenbarth on Federal Conference Committee.

Progress on diversity

The party’s new diversity quotas for committees were invoked in the case of Federal Conference Committee. There was a more diverse range of candidates than there has been in previous years. 8 out of the 15 directly elected Federal Board members are women and 3 out of the 15 are from BAME backgrounds. There are also more women on Federal Policy Committee who specifically said that they wanted to address gender inequality in society so let’s hope that their voices feed through into our policies.

There is still significant under-representation from people beyond the south of England. I may be wrong, but I think that Gordon Lishman, Helen Flynn and I are the only ones north of Birmingham on the Federal Board and Susan Juned from the West Midlands Lizzie Jewkes from Cheshire, Jennie Rigg and Alisdair McGregor from Calderdale are the only others. We need to look at why this is the case as it’s important that all areas of the country are represented.

We need to do more to increase turnout

Just 7347 of 78000 members took part in the poll. That’s less than a 10% turnout. The new Federal Board will need to look at how to increase the participation rate. Since September, the party’s priority has, rightly, been the by-elections in Witney, Richmond Park and Sleaford and that’s bound to have had an impact.

We also didn’t know what committees we were going to be electing until this year’s Brighton Conference when the constitutional amendments drawn up by the Governance Review were debated. In future years, the build-up to the elections must start well in advance. Party communications from the start of election year in 2019 should flag them up.

During the campaign itself, we perhaps need to do more to remind members to vote. The party certainly sent two emails reminding people in the last week. I personally found that getting the information in an email more useful than the letter which came several weeks ago. The process of voting was actually easy but it was time consuming. It could look a bit daunting read through the best part of 100 manifestos. Perhaps we should do more to emphasise that you don’t have to do it all at once, that you can do it a committee at a time – and you don’t even need to do the whole thing in one sitting.

We need also to look at some sort of forum to question candidates online and perhaps at state and regional conferences. Perhaps a section of the members’ website could be developed so that voters can interact with candidates.

We need more candidates

Out of 78,000 members only 27 people stood for 15 places on the Federal Board, 21 for the 12 places on Federal Conference Committee and 31 for 15 places on the Federal Policy Committee. The Federal Board needs to look at how to increases that pool for future elections. Again, that is about flagging up the possibilities way in advance so that people have the opportunity to think about it and collect the 10 nominating signatures required.

OMOV didn’t change that much

Two thirds of the members of the Federal Conference Committee had been on the committee before. For Federal Board, there were 6 completely new faces out of 15, but Mark Pack had served the previous two terms on Federal Policy Committee. Federal Policy Committee saw most turnover with at least 8 new faces out of 15.

The new committees take office on 1st January and are in office for three years until the end of 2019.

* Caron Lindsay is Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice and blogs at Caron's Musings