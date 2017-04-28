Elizabeth Riches selected to fight North East Fife

Former Fife Councillor and Depute Council Leader Elizabeth Riches has been selected to fight North East Fife. The interesting fact that I didn’t know about her from her biography is that she lived in the Arctic Circle for 2 years.

She has been a biology teacher, ran her own horticulture business and was a Councillor at Region and District level for 27 years.

She visited a dairy farm with Willie this morning but, a little disappointingly, there were no animal shenanigans to brighten up our Friday.

However, they did make a video to celebrate Elizabeth’s selection:

Elizabeth Riches said

I want to be the Member of Parliament for North East Fife so that I can stand up in Westminster for our area. North East Fife deserves a representative who will put the needs of the local area first. I will aim to provide a first class service for the constituency just like Menzies Campbell and I will work as part of a strong local team alongside our councillors and Willie Rennie. I will use my experience as a teacher, councillor for the East Neuk and deputy leader of Fife Council to serve the best interests of the area. “Local people rejected independence by a large margin and should have an MP who can speak for them. Scottish independence is not in the interests of the academic, fishing, farming and tourism sectors.

Willie Rennie added:

Elizabeth Riches will be a cracking MP. She has the determination, energy, intellect and steely backbone that North East Fife needs. She has been a doughty campaigner for the East Neuk for many years and will use that experience to stand up for us in Westminster. I am delighted.

Menzies Campbell, the area’s former MP said: