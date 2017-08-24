ERS General Election report shows that Liberal Democrats are heavily under-represented

It doesn’t matter what the result of a Westminster election, the Liberal Democrats are usually under-represented. Our 23% in 2010 should have brought us 140 MPs. At this election, according to an Electoral Reform Society report, we could have had 29 or 39 MPs under a proportional system. Given that Labour and the Tories are doing generally all right out of the system at the moment, we shouldn’t hold our breath waiting for reform.

If the election had been conducted under the Alternative Vote, which we campaigned for and squandered too much political capital on in the coalition negotiations in 2010, we’d have had even fewer MPs than with First Past the Post. Only 11 Liberal Democrats would have been elected.

The report is generally a depressing read, highlighting how divided we are as a nation. They highlighted the number of wasted votes and pointed out that this was not a good thing for legitimacy:

In the end, we have a system that recognises the geographical location of a voter and nothing else. It is where voters are – rather than their choices – that matters. This must change if we are to restore legitimacy to our political institutions.

It says that First Past the Post has had its 3rd strike after failing to deliver decisive results in the last 3 elections. I beg to differ with that one. At least in 2010, we had a Government which had the support of more than half of the electorate for the two parties. Those of us who have been around for longer can attest to the fact that it has always been unfair. In my first election a quarter of the votes for the Alliance resulted in just 23 seats.

The report pointed out that in 1987, a similar vote share brought the Tories a whacking great majority, but in 2017 a minority government. I have to say that the latter result is by far preferable to a 3 figure majority which allows a government to do what it likes on a minority of the vote.

Different voting patterns between generations are mentioned – with the young choosing Labour – and turning out to vote more than before while elderly voters backed the Conservatives. And it’s not all bad news, as turnout hit a high as more voters were engaged.

The whole report is worth reading but the ERS, as increasingly these days, seems to talk about reform but doesn’t seem to get the concept of a more pluralistic political culture.

Their report outlines all sorts of failings at the heart of our democracy. The system simply fails to deliver the Parliament the people ask for and that should concern us hugely.

* Caron Lindsay is Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice and blogs at Caron's Musings