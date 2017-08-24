ERS General Election report shows that Liberal Democrats are heavily under-represented

It doesn’t matter what the result of a Westminster election, the Liberal Democrats are usually under-represented. Our 23% in 2010 should have brought us 140 MPs. At this election, according to an Electoral Reform Society report, we could have had 29 or 39 MPs under a proportional system. Given that Labour and the Tories are doing generally all right out of the system at the moment, we shouldn’t hold our breath waiting for reform.
If the election had been conducted under the Alternative Vote, which we campaigned for and squandered too much political capital on in the coalition negotiations in 2010, we’d have had even fewer MPs than with First Past the Post. Only 11 Liberal Democrats would have been elected.
The report is generally a depressing read, highlighting how divided we are as a nation. They highlighted the number of wasted votes and pointed out that this was not a good thing for legitimacy:
In the end, we have a system that recognises the geographical location of a voter and nothing else. It is where voters are – rather than their choices – that matters. This must change if we are to restore legitimacy to our political institutions.
It says that First Past the Post has had its 3rd strike after failing to deliver decisive results in the last 3 elections. I beg to differ with that one. At least in 2010, we had a Government which had the support of more than half of the electorate for the two parties. Those of us who have been around for longer can attest to the fact that it has always been unfair. In my first election a quarter of the votes for the Alliance resulted in just 23 seats.
The report pointed out that in 1987, a similar vote share brought the Tories a whacking great majority, but in 2017 a minority government. I have to say that the latter result is by far preferable to a 3 figure majority which allows a government to do what it likes on a minority of the vote.
Different voting patterns between generations are mentioned – with the young choosing Labour – and turning out to vote more than before while elderly voters backed the Conservatives. And it’s not all bad news, as turnout hit a high as more voters were engaged.
The whole report is worth reading but the ERS, as increasingly these days, seems to talk about reform but doesn’t seem to get the concept of a more pluralistic political culture.
Their report outlines all sorts of failings at the heart of our democracy. The system simply fails to deliver the Parliament the people ask for and that should concern us hugely.
* Caron Lindsay is Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice and blogs at Caron's Musings
I’d be curious to see how exactly they’ve reached their projections. Whilst its obviously very difficult to extrapolate actual results into an accurate estimate of results under a different system of voting – especially as many votes that we do get tend to be tactical to begin with – I’m a bit confused at how they figure we would have lost seats under AV.
I’m not sure which of our held 12 we’d probably have lost and there’s at least 5 – Fife North East, Richmond Park, Ceredigion, St Ives, and Sheffield Hallam, I think we’d likely have won as well.
Accepting AV was the worst mistake of the Coalition. It was the decisive factor in enticing the Liberal Democrat party to agree to a coalition, yet it was not a policy that either of the Coalition parties had ever subscribed to. AV was Labour policy; in coalition with Labour it could have been a possibility, so long as it was understood that it was Labour’s policy. In coalition with the Conservatives it was portrayed as Lib Dem policy which was then actively campaigned against by the Conservatives, even though it was the Conservatives who had insisted upon it.
It is a nonsense to claim only 11 MPs would have been elected since a different voting system would have changed voting patterns. No matter – AV has been written off.
Tim Farron did well to deflect discussion of putative coalitions in interviews by citing electoral reform with PR as a deal breaker. Vince Cable and Jo Swinson would do well to follow suit.
Rumour has it that the League of Gentlemen are doing a brexit special. Imagine the snaggle toothed nationalistic rhetoric let loose on Royston Vasey.
Its worth remembering under pure PR UKIP would have got around 60-80 MPS in 2015 and I rather suspect today they would get still more with a number thinking it would ‘now’ no longer be a wasted vote.
Wise words from Martin. The last General Election was effectively a standstill for Liberal Democrats – a derisory, lower national vote balanced by four more seats albeit including very welcome women.
If we are under-represented, we have only ourselves to blame. We made a big mistake in 2010, thinking we could get better representation by winning a vote for the alternative vote system ( we were seemingly more concerned with this than with protecting the vulnerable after the recession). It was a rotten system anyway, relying on so many second-best votes ( we are good at that with our ‘Labour/Conservative can’t win here’ strategy). PR is much fairer, obviously. Had we stuck out for something better than AV we might eventually have got a system incorporating PR. Fat chance now!
We should feel angry about this & certainly should not waste our energy blaming ourselves for past mistakes. A Core Vote Strategy will help, while also making Britain that bit more divided.
UKIP getting 80 MPs would have destroyed them that much quicker – look at the performance of their Councillors & imagine them in Parliament.
@ Caron, talking about a parliament that does actually have PR, when are you going to tell us how Willie is getting on with Nicola in his budget negotiations – and who is supping with a lang spoon ?
” Our 23% in 2010 should have brought us 140 MPs”
OK. But what about UKIP’s 12.6% of the poll in 2015? You think they should have had 77 seats?
PR seems like one of those great ideas, right up until the day it isn’t.
Ask Canadian liberal Justin Trudeau who before his election promised that, the 2015 federal election would be “the last federal election using first-past-the-post.”
But what does Trudeau think about PR since he’s been elected?
“I’ve always believed that I don’t think proportional representation suits Canada,”
“I believe proportional representation leads to ‘fragmentation’ of political parties.”
“I didn’t think that holding a referendum on this issue [PR], would be in the interest of the country either,”
“So I made the decision that we were going to put that promise [ending FPTP], aside and we were going to focus on the things that really matter to Canadians.”
I suppose the first hard lesson is, never fall for the dulcet charms of a Liberal with a pretty boy face. And the second lesson is that a ‘liberal pledge’ has the equivalent value of a ‘chocolate teapot’.
I think we need to accept that FPTP is here to stay, not least because no Liberal politician holding a substantial vote share would ever agree to it.