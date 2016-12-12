EU citizenship post-Brexit: one step closer?

Guy Verhofstadt is a hero in our unheroic age. Whilst confusion and fear over Brexit stalk the lives of many, Theresa May hides behind the camouflage of providing “no running commentary” – helpful cover for a government with no plan and no idea – and European Commission chief negotiator Michel Barnier understandably asserts that he cannot negotiate a British exit from the EU until Britain confirms it actually wants to exit the EU.

Into this vacuum steps Guy Verhofstadt, the Belgian MEP and former prime minister who heads the Liberal group in the European Parliament. Relatively quietly, it is Guy who has put the first concrete proposal onto the exit talks agenda: opt-in EU citizenship post-Brexit for Brits who want it. It is something I have been making a pitch for here and elsewhere for the last couple of months, including two articles (here and here) in The New European newspaper.

In the last few days, Guy has made this commitment: “I, as Brexit negotiator for the Parliament, will ensure that it is included in the Parliament’s negotiating mandate.” With a single, decisive act, he has done more to include Britain’s pro-Europeans in the Brexit process than our own government has attempted in six months.

The idea of opt-in EU citizenship was being pushed in the European Parliament by another Liberal MEP, Luxembourg’s Charles Goerens. He wrote for the Independent last month, setting out his case. He had put forward an amendment, due to be voted on last Thursday in one of the Parliament’s committees, which called for the creation of a new category of associate EU citizenship, for nationals of former member states (i.e. us in a few years’ time)

Following Wednesday’s vote in the House of Commons, which suggests Labour is likely to wave Brexit through Parliament when the time comes, Goerens withdrew his amendment and Verhofstadt made his commitment to put the idea directly onto the negotiating table instead.

What had promised to be an appeal by the European Parliament for a future treaty change will now be a live issue in the exit talks. It is correct that the UK Government would itself need to consent for it to feature in the final agreement, but if they don’t then the original Goerens amendment could simply be brought back as a purely EU initiative. And if that happened it would be something over which the UK – by that time, outside the EU – would have neither veto nor influence.

And when it comes to the UK Government taking a position on this, it would say something about Theresa May, wouldn’t it, if she blocked it? She would be a modern-day Walter Ulbricht, leading a country with so little self-confidence that she feels she has to wall us in to stop us going elsewhere.

Stepping back for a moment, it does feel shameful that whilst the UK Government talks about using our fellow Europeans in the Brexit negotiations as if they are playing cards in a game of poker, our fellow Europeans are spending their time thinking up ways in which they can help us.

Liam Fox and I may both carry passports with a lion and a unicorn on the cover, but I have far more in common with people like Guy Verhofstadt and Charles Goerens. It is individuals like them who remind me how much we, as Europeans, have in common and, sometimes, how little we have in common with those with whom, by chance, we happen to share these islands.

When I wrote a blog post on 16 October setting out the idea of opt-in EU citizenship for pro-European Brits post-Brexit, I thought that it was a scream into the void, frankly. I can’t claim credit, but it is amazing that now, two months later, it is the very first concrete proposal to be placed on the negotiating table. And it’s been put there by Liberals. It is perhaps a glimmer of hope at the end of an awful year.

* Stuart Bonar was the Liberal Democrat parliamentary candidate in Plymouth Moor View.