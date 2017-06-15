Jim Hodgson

Evangelical Christianity and liberalism: the compatibility question

Thu 15th June 2017

 

In an election supposedly predicated on the issue of Brexit, few Liberal Democrats expected the issues of gay sex and abortion to dominate the headlines for the Uk’s most unequivocally pro-European party in 2017. Tim Farron’s repeated refusal to answer the question as to whether gay sex was a sin during an interview in April resulted in exceptional news coverage of the Lib Dems, but for the wrong reasons. Having led the party to a succession of impressive by-election victories and surpassing his own target to reach 100’000 members 3 years early, it was – up until that point – going so well. Farron was forced to clarify his position in Parliament the following day, exclaiming “I do not” (think gay sex is a sin). Unfortunately for the Liberal Democrats, the costs of Farron’s 24-hour inertia were colossal.

I won’t hesitate to disclose that the unfolding of this story was somewhat uncomfortable for me, worsened by Farron failing to distance himself from a statement that “…abortion is wrong”, made in 2007. Whilst many of my compatriots dismissed these stories as irrelevant, citing Tim’s positive voting record on LGBT rights, I was initially less willing to swat it aside. As a former member of the Labour Party, I have borne witness to the absurd realities of blinkered party-political tribalism, and believe it to be a dangerous trait. From disposing our future prosperity through continued support of hard Brexit, through to dodging his ostensible links to the IRA, for some folk it’s clear that Jeremy Corbyn is incapable of wrongdoing. The obstinance of Corbyn’s loyalists are reminiscent of a cult. Liberal Democracy necessitates divergence from this configuration; the Liberal Democrats are the party of evidence-based policy.

To examine whether Farron is liberal is to investigate the problem in the context of history, as opposed to adopting the kneejerk-beliefs of the modern day pay-per-click press. To these ends, we require some analysis of social liberalism: enter John Stuart Mill’s famous quote: “Your liberty to swing your fist ends where my nose begins”. The key question is therefore, how much of Tim Farron’s evangelical fist-swinging collided with the nose of modern progressive liberalism?

Let me offer an analogy. I haven’t eaten meat for 16 years. It is also my belief that – due to the extreme carbon intensity of its production – it’s virtually impossible to morally justify eating beef and lamb in particular. This does not mean, however, that I advocate some form of autocratic food-fascism. Equally, if Tim Farron relied upon his faith to inform his political convictions, he’d be a card-carrying member of the DUP.

In Tim Farron I see a true liberal…a man willing to stand by the courage of his convictions: from defending LGBT rights, to admitting he smoked marijuana at university in order to make a point about prohibition, it’s clear we have lost a brave and progressive leader. Tim was the only politician who mentioned the importance of tackling climate change in every public engagement I witnessed: one of the core reasons I voted for him as leader in 2015. Tim was undoubtedly the most inspiring politician in the UK on the refugee crisis. How many others had the fervour to travel to Lesbos, witness the situation first-hand, and roll their sleeves up to support some of the world’s most vulnerable citizens? On Brexit – undoubtedly the most pertinent political issue for a generation – Tim was a beacon of hope amongst a tempest of chaos and delusion. The real test is therefore whether history will kinder to Tim Farron than the publics’ misunderstanding of liberalism. We have lost a great leader.

* Jim Hodgson is an environmentalist who joined the Liberal Democrats on 8 May 2015.

  • David 15th Jun '17 - 5:14pm

    “It is also my belief that – due to the extreme carbon intensity of its production – it’s virtually impossible to morally justify eating beef and lamb”. This is an odd statement to make: beef and lamb have been important, even dominant, sources of protein for centuries for tens if not hundreds of million of people, long before greenhouse gases were emitted at unsustainable rates. It all depends upon how it is produced, at what overall scale, and what compensating processes occur. CO2 released by livestock can be recycled by plants if we stop and reverse deforestation.

    All ‘agriculture’, including deforestation and all other forms of agriculture, accounted for only 24% of total GHG ’emissions’, according to the US EPA: https://www.epa.gov/ghgemissions/global-greenhouse-gas-emissions-data .

    About 20% of the carbon dioxide emissions from grazing are a result of industrial techniques based on fossil fuels, including in processing/production of animal feed (45% of emissions associated with livestock come from the production of feed which in principle could be almost carbon-neutral), transport (10%), and manure-decomposition (10%). Better husbandry using existing techniques can also reduce emissions by about 30%, said the FAO in 2013. See http://www.fao.org/news/story/en/item/197623/icode/ and https://www.theguardian.com/global-development/2013/sep/26/greenhouse-gas-emissions-livestock

  • Steve Way 15th Jun '17 - 5:17pm

    A great piece and, although only a voter and ot a member, I can only agree with the last point, “We have lost a great leader”.

    I did have some discomfort over his handling of the Gay sex issue, but actually he got there in the end and far quicker than the Leader so slavishly supported by Joe Otten who took years to apologise for the Tuition fee error that still plagues the Party.

  • Russell Kent 15th Jun '17 - 5:41pm

    For me the issue was not his Christanity, it was his ineptitude.

    The electorate clearly rejected total right wing and total left wing dogma, albeit Jermey Corbyn did better than expected. But, they were not given the chance to vote for a centralist viewpoint, as Tim clearly indicated that he would not enter into any coalition deal. So, anyone who might have voted LibDem to give them an opportunity to hold a balance of power, did not do so. And the result is the Tory party has done a deal with a the DUP. An opportunity missed in my view. So, for me, whatever Tim Farron did prior to the General Election, when he had the opportunity to show leadership, and ignore “blinkered party-political tribalism” he was found lacking. And the country will be the poorer for it.

  • Katharine Pindar 15th Jun '17 - 5:52pm

    Tim has proved that his Liberal principles matter more to him than whatever prohibitions evangelical Christians may advocate, and certainly the basic principles of Christianity are entirely compatible with Liberal Democrat values. He has had a wearying time continually fending off the repeated but unnecessary questioning, and may well feel exhausted now after so many weeks of patient and gracious responses.

    But he should be asked to stay on as Leader, for the sake of the party that he has served so well. His strong and consistent policies have been upheld by the party, and it cannot be good for our credibility and influence if the leader now leaves the field to others. He should stay on for a properly timed leadership election, when his record as our leader can be considered instead of his religious views, and the members should be given the right to decide on who should lead them, even as we decided to choose Tim last summer.

    At this time of the hung Parliament, moreover, our policies can be heard more and have more weight than was possible in the election campaign, and we need Tim to lead a team involved in cross-party talks on the best ways forward, on the EU negotiations, on the economic situation, and on how the ills of the nation can best be tackled. It is a hard thing to ask of this excellent man who has been overtasked, but we should nonetheless be showing how important it is for him to take up the burden again, at this crucial time for the country.

  • Tristan Ward 15th Jun '17 - 6:11pm

    “[Tim] should be asked to stay on as Leader…”

    The public would never understand this.

  • CassieB 15th Jun '17 - 6:55pm

    Tristan, ‘the public’ probably haven’t noticed. Unless it was the dreadful timing of all this.
    Do you think the public would approve a leaderless party for however many weeks, when we haven’t even got a settled government yet? Until such time as either two people they’ve never heard of, or two people they associate with the coalition, go head to head for the role?
    Do you remember how much damage was done by Labour and the Tories, immediately after the Brexit vote, leaving the public to fend for themselves while they indulged in internal battles?

  • Peter Watson 15th Jun '17 - 7:00pm

    There is a good article about this on The Guardian website (https://www.theguardian.com/commentisfree/2017/jun/15/tim-farron-christianity-progressive-politics-lib-dem-gay-sex) from which I would quote (for the second time today, sorry!):

    It is hard to see the teachings and message of Jesus in any way that is contrary to the aims of progressive politics. There is his favouring of the peacemakers over the warmongers, the poor over the rich, the powerless over the powerful; his injunctions to feed the hungry, give shelter to the homeless, set free the oppressed; his emphasis on mercy and forgiveness; his care for the sick and those cast out by the rest of society.

  • Katharine Pindar 15th Jun '17 - 7:02pm

    On the contrary, Tristan Ward, the public is unlikely to understand why Tim Farron would choose to resign now. At a time of a squeeze on the smaller parties because of the national concentration on the two dramatically contrasting main contenders, the Lib Dems under Farron still managed to increase our number of MPs. And in the context of the hung Parliament and the Government’s consequent weakness, this is a time for our party to assert itself, not for self-examination and the distraction of a leadership campaign.

  • Tim13 15th Jun '17 - 7:49pm

    Cassie B
    At least one of our best by-election results, Dunfermline 2006, was fought while we were leaderless! Both the outgoing and later-to-be-elected leaders played significant parts in the campaign, and ironically, of course, both were Scots! (I hope Caron will accept my reference to Charles here!!)

  • Ruth Coleman-Taylor 15th Jun '17 - 7:58pm

    There is a problem in being a party of evidence-based policy when we clearly do not live in an evidence-based political culture. The journalists who harassed Tim Farron were not seeking evidence about the compatibility of religious faith and politics, they were simply using a convenient means of attack to try to upset and unbalance him in the hope that he would say something that they could use against him. Meanwhile, they let Jeremy Corbyn get away with promising a wonderful future without ever challenging him to provide the evidence of how it would be paid for, especially if – as the Labour Manifesto promised – he was going to lead the country into Brexit.
    The evidence is that the press and media are not going to do our campaigning for us. Our route to popular support is through the hard slog of winning the argument, vote by vote, by working in the community and engaging people in delivering our policies where they matter: where the people are. As it happens, Tim is extremely good at this and, in my view, he has been an inspiring and hard-working leader. I sincerely hope that he continues as a great Liberal Democrat campaigner.

  • Steve Way 15th Jun '17 - 8:22pm

    And David Laws, someone who proved more Tory in the coalition than Liberal has waded in..

