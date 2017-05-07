Even Conservative commentators are doubting May’s strategy

One of the biggest surprises of this week was Brexiteer Tory commentator Tim Montgmerie’s criticism of May for her Downing Street statement.

This is irresponsible from Theresa May. Naked electioneering, not based in fact and only likely to make #Brexit negotiations trickier https://t.co/jnSXzrMf4O — Tim Montgomerie ن (@montie) May 3, 2017

In the Sunday Times (£), today, Sky’s Adam Boulton says we could be in for a bumpy ride because of the so-called strong and stable leadership:

Her ruthlessness certainly fulfils the first part of her “strong and stable” mantra. But her ad hoc style, exploiting circumstances over which she has no control, such as the Brexit vote or insults from Brussels, suggests the UK is in for a bumpy ride rather than stability.

On the other side of the political divide, the Observer lays out the challenges for May if she does win her predicted landslide:

Forget strong and stable. May could finally be beginning to grasp how weak her Brexit negotiating position really is. If she is not anxious, she certainly should be. Her government lacks a clear negotiating stance. She lacks experienced, able colleagues. She lacks civil service strength in depth. And given the bumblings of David Davis, her government could soon lack a lead negotiator, too. How much longer can May ignore multiple warnings about the impossibility of cherry-picking? Her Europe à la carte is becoming a Europe prix fixe. How much longer before she heeds Angela Merkel’s blunt comments about delusional thinking, particularly the fatuous idea that the single market and customs union will be replicated by some improbably generous trade deal? Doubts are certainly creeping in. Boris Johnson, hedging against failure, continues to suggest that crashing out of the EU with no deal at all would not be a disaster. A disaster it most certainly would be. But almost a year on, the hard Brexiters with May’s ear still don’t get it. The EU does not need to play dirty. European tails are up, with the eurozone economy expanding and the populist tide apparently receding. The EU already has the upper hand, both in terms of the too-tight article 50 timetable and the opening agenda, which it has dictated. Britain is a supplicant. It is divided. And on crucial issues, it does not seem to know what it wants. In contrast, the 27 remaining members to the EU appear united. They are unimpressed by simplistic Tory and Ukip arguments about how Britain’s appetite for German car imports and French wine will somehow persuade the EU to abandon fundamental principles of European unity, human rights and treaty law. They want a deal that minimises the damage and protects their interests. This is not bullying – it is the inescapable reality of a deeply unequal power relationship.

It’s fairly well in tune with the Liberal Democrat analysis. We have to wait another four weeks for their verdict on who to back in the election.

The Observer’s commentary is, perhaps, inevitable. What is surprising is that Conservative commentators are starting to stick their heads above the parapet.

* Newshound: bringing you the best Lib Dem commentary published in print or online.