Even Conservative commentators are doubting May’s strategy

One of the biggest surprises of this week was Brexiteer Tory commentator Tim Montgmerie’s criticism of May for her Downing Street statement.
This is irresponsible from Theresa May. Naked electioneering, not based in fact and only likely to make #Brexit negotiations trickier https://t.co/jnSXzrMf4O
— Tim Montgomerie ن (@montie) May 3, 2017
In the Sunday Times (£), today, Sky’s Adam Boulton says we could be in for a bumpy ride because of the so-called strong and stable leadership:
Her ruthlessness certainly fulfils the first part of her “strong and stable” mantra. But her ad hoc style, exploiting circumstances over which she has no control, such as the Brexit vote or insults from Brussels, suggests the UK is in for a bumpy ride rather than stability.
On the other side of the political divide, the Observer lays out the challenges for May if she does win her predicted landslide:
Forget strong and stable. May could finally be beginning to grasp how weak her Brexit negotiating position really is. If she is not anxious, she certainly should be. Her government lacks a clear negotiating stance. She lacks experienced, able colleagues. She lacks civil service strength in depth. And given the bumblings of David Davis, her government could soon lack a lead negotiator, too. How much longer can May ignore multiple warnings about the impossibility of cherry-picking? Her Europe à la carte is becoming a Europe prix fixe. How much longer before she heeds Angela Merkel’s blunt comments about delusional thinking, particularly the fatuous idea that the single market and customs union will be replicated by some improbably generous trade deal? Doubts are certainly creeping in. Boris Johnson, hedging against failure, continues to suggest that crashing out of the EU with no deal at all would not be a disaster.
A disaster it most certainly would be. But almost a year on, the hard Brexiters with May’s ear still don’t get it. The EU does not need to play dirty. European tails are up, with the eurozone economy expanding and the populist tide apparently receding. The EU already has the upper hand, both in terms of the too-tight article 50 timetable and the opening agenda, which it has dictated. Britain is a supplicant. It is divided. And on crucial issues, it does not seem to know what it wants.
In contrast, the 27 remaining members to the EU appear united. They are unimpressed by simplistic Tory and Ukip arguments about how Britain’s appetite for German car imports and French wine will somehow persuade the EU to abandon fundamental principles of European unity, human rights and treaty law. They want a deal that minimises the damage and protects their interests. This is not bullying – it is the inescapable reality of a deeply unequal power relationship.
It’s fairly well in tune with the Liberal Democrat analysis. We have to wait another four weeks for their verdict on who to back in the election.
The Observer’s commentary is, perhaps, inevitable. What is surprising is that Conservative commentators are starting to stick their heads above the parapet.
Yet still, it seems, for most Brexiters the problems are abstract and hypothetical. I fear that only tangible hurt and economic damage will register for them; even then it is likely that the cause of the hardship will be denied.
I think May’s popularity largely depends on the fact that she has done very little as PM, but hard and disagreeable decisions are round the corner. The economy is not so healthy and government spending has to be paid for. Clearly an election now enables her to implement unpopular decisions and give more time for the electorate to get used to them, however the prospects for 2022 out of the Singe Market do not look good.
Can you still describe Tim Montomerie as a Tory? Well yes but he is a long long way from the mainstream – which tells you a lot in itself
Newshound…Clutching at straws? The message, even though meaningless (remember, “Brexit means Brexit”) seems to resonate ‘on the doorstep’….
Sadly such phrases as “Bloody Awkward”, “Coalition of Chaos” and “Strong and Stable” have taken the place of reasoned policies…May will not take part in any TV debate where her lack of policies will surface instead she will hammer home a soundbite strategy….
Listening to voters ( in what were once Labour heartlands), responding to questions, I seriously believe that a large section of the nation have forgotten what the Tories actually believe/do…Somehow they have become brainwashed into believing a Tory government will ever do anything for them despite history and facts telling them otherwise.