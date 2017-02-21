Even the Daily Telegraph now says Leave was “wrong, “wrong” and “wrong”

The Daily Telegraph was once a Liberal newspaper. It praised Gladstone as “the People’s William”, supported the abolition of the death penalty in the nineteenth century, and reform of the House of Lords.

As the Liberal Party lost public strength in the inter-war years it became a Conservative newspaper, although like Liberals in the 30s, opposed Hitler and the Conservative policy of Appeasement. It also gave Tony Blair a sympathetic hearing in 1997 and 2001.

In recent years it has seemed to drift to the more UKIP end of the Conservative Party. It was the only daily broadsheet newspaper that backed Leave last June. The Times, Independent, Guardian and Financial Times were all for Remain. The Telegraph has enough readers, and enough influence with activists in the Conservative Party that it can claim to have made a significant contribution to Leave’s win.

But now even the Telegraph is fact checking Leave’s claims and finding, seven months on from the EU referendum, the case for Leave lacking truth.

The Telegraph concludes that leaving the EU will be bad for the economy, although it is hard to say by how much. In a neat comparison, it is pointed out that a doctor can tell you junk food is bad for you without being able to say how bad your obesity will be next year.

On every single score the Telegraph finds that Leave’s claims are either “wrong” or “hard to say”.

Many people who voted Leave believed what Leave says was true. They believed the economy would do better. They believe immigration would markedly change. They believe Turley would join the UK in the EU.

When even the Telegraph is saying Leave talked cobblers, then the legitimacy of the referendum result is in even greater doubt.

* Antony Hook was #2 on the South East European list in 2014, is the English Party's representative on the Federal Executive and produces this sites EU Referendum Roundup.