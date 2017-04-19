Evidence-based politics is some way off, but the Brexit scandal will be a blockbuster story

I’ve always been a strong believer in the scientific method, which is probably why the reasoning behind Brexit has baffled and dismayed me. In medicine, putting truth before dogma has resulted in effective treatments. Unfortunately though, it seems that politics has yet to learn this lesson, and seems to be intent on going in the opposite direction, with ideology and demagoguery trumping everything else.

At this point, I have a confession to make. Back in the 1980’s I wrote about the therapeutic potential of the sense of smell, illustrating with diagrams how it connected to the brain’s limbic system. It went viral and within a few years, many aromatherapists were portraying themselves as a new breed of neuroscientists.

Today aromatherapy is a lucrative industry, with even washing powders claiming to be therapeutic. In vain did I try to debunk, in the academic press, the enthusiastic claims that the essences of mother nature could cure everything from boils to bronchitis.1 This, like the Remain campaign, was ignored or attacked as a negative message.

So it is quite a difficult thing to do, to be pouring cold water on the optimism of the present flag wavers. We may feel despondent about our remorseless journey towards the cliff edge, which will be bad for British medicine and science. But we can take comfort that science itself is still alive and well. We still believe in the scientific method, and we should bear in mind that this has not always been the case; there have been times in history when alchemy ruled and quacks and charlatans held sway. We still have our faith in evidence-based medicine, though evidence-based politics is some way off.

I think it was Sigmund Freud who said that rationality is like dog with only three legs; it limps along, but eventually catches up. Right now the brexiters are charging ahead but eventually, the reality will begin to dawn as the health service struggles through lack of staff, and our best researchers join the brain drain. Those who voted leave, who were often motivated by anger, are going to be even more angry. Who will they blame? Possibly traitors and fifth columnists like myself, if the Daily Mail has anything to do with it.

But there is another possibility. Remember another scam, the Hitler diaries? Rupert Murdoch bought into the deception and proclaimed they were genuine, it was a great story, But he was even happier when they were exposed as fakes, because that sold even more copies of the Sun. Little England as a global power, it’s been a great yarn. But the duping of a nation, the revelation that that messrs Farage and Johnson were just snake oil salesmen in disguise? That’s a real blockbuster.

Reference 1. King, J.R., (1994). Scientific Status of Aromatherapy. Perspectives in Biology and Medicine. Vol. 37, No 3, P404-415.

* John King is a retired consultant psychiatrist, medical researcher and Lib Dem member. He has advised the consumers association on aromatherapy products and demonstrated the therapeutic power of fragrances on BBC’s “Tomorrows World”.