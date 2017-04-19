John King

Evidence-based politics is some way off, but the Brexit scandal will be a blockbuster story

By | Wed 19th April 2017 - 10:16 am

 

I’ve always been a strong believer in the scientific method, which is probably why the reasoning behind Brexit has baffled and dismayed me. In medicine, putting truth before dogma has resulted in effective treatments. Unfortunately though, it seems that politics has yet to learn this lesson, and seems to be intent on going in the opposite direction, with ideology and demagoguery trumping everything else.

At this point, I have a confession to make. Back in the 1980’s I wrote about the therapeutic potential of the sense of smell, illustrating with diagrams how it connected to the brain’s limbic system. It went viral and within a few years, many aromatherapists were portraying themselves as a new breed of neuroscientists.

Today aromatherapy is a lucrative industry, with even washing powders claiming to be therapeutic. In vain did I try to debunk, in the academic press, the enthusiastic claims that the essences of mother nature could cure everything from boils to bronchitis.1 This, like the Remain campaign, was ignored or attacked as a negative message.

So it is quite a difficult thing to do, to be pouring cold water on the optimism of the present flag wavers. We may feel despondent about our remorseless journey towards the cliff edge, which will be bad for British medicine and science. But we can take comfort that science itself is still alive and well. We still believe in the scientific method, and we should bear in mind that this has not always been the case; there have been times in history when alchemy ruled and quacks and charlatans held sway. We still have our faith in evidence-based medicine, though evidence-based politics is some way off.

I think it was Sigmund Freud who said that rationality is like dog with only three legs; it limps along, but eventually catches up. Right now the brexiters are charging ahead but eventually, the reality will begin to dawn as the health service struggles through lack of staff, and our best researchers join the brain drain. Those who voted leave, who were often motivated by anger, are going to be even more angry. Who will they blame?  Possibly traitors and fifth columnists like myself, if the Daily Mail has anything to do with it.

But there is another possibility. Remember another scam, the Hitler diaries?  Rupert Murdoch bought into the deception and proclaimed they were genuine, it was a great story, But he was even happier when they were exposed as fakes, because that sold even more copies of the Sun. Little England as a global power, it’s been a great yarn. But the duping of a nation, the revelation that that messrs Farage and Johnson were just snake oil salesmen in disguise? That’s a real blockbuster.

Reference  1. King, J.R., (1994). Scientific Status of Aromatherapy.  Perspectives in Biology and Medicine.  Vol. 37, No 3, P404-415.

* John King is a retired consultant psychiatrist, medical researcher and Lib Dem member. He has advised the consumers association on aromatherapy products and demonstrated the therapeutic power of fragrances on BBC’s “Tomorrows World”.

Read more by .
This entry was posted in Op-eds.
Advert

2 Comments

  • Louise 19th Apr '17 - 10:45am

    Since when was the ‘scientific method’ the only way to sift evidence? I think historians and others will have something to say about that assertion…

    The Astronomer Royal, Martin Rees, is candid. When scientists talk about science, they are the experts. When scientists involve themselves in public policy-making, they are lay men and women, not experts.

    That said, of course Brexit was won with a litany of half-truths and overblown claims by populists and nationalists.

    Those of us opposed to Brexit must come together and fight against it.

    The best vehicle for this movement is the Liberal Democrats.

  • Glenn 19th Apr '17 - 11:18am

    If science is involved then it is the political and social sciences, which take all kinds of factors into account.

Post a Comment

Lib Dem Voice welcomes comments from everyone but we ask you to be polite, to be on topic and to be who you say you are. You can read our comments policy in full here. Please respect it and all readers of the site.

If you are a member of the party, you can have the Lib Dem Logo appear next to your comments to show this. You must be registered for our forum and can then login on this public site with the same username and password.

To have your photo next to your comment please signup your email address with Gravatar.

Your email is never published. Required fields are marked *

*
*
Please complete the name of this site, Liberal Democrat ...?

Advert



Recent Comments

  • User AvatarJoe Otten 19th Apr - 11:01am
    PJ What do you mean "Brexit/Hard Brexit which is it?"? You can be against both. It's only if you are for them that you have...
  • User Avatarmarkfairclough 19th Apr - 10:53am
    I live in Barnsley Central, who's my Libdem candidate?
  • User AvatarRoland 19th Apr - 10:52am
    @David Agbamu & Ian Nesbitt - thanks for your clarifications and additional background information.
  • User AvatarPeter Martin 19th Apr - 10:48am
    Paul, You are right that there are some currency transfers between the richer and poorer countries of the eurozone. Incidentally, the eurozone shouldn't just be...
  • User AvatarLouise 19th Apr - 10:45am
    Since when was the 'scientific method' the only way to sift evidence? I think historians and others will have something to say about that assertion......
  • User AvatarPaul 19th Apr - 10:32am
    The comments here about a "transfer union" are very simplistic and ignore the fact that the EU has operated regional development funds for decades which...
Wed 19th Apr 2017
19:30
LibDem Drinks
Thu 4th May 2017
Westminster Parliament, Manchester Gorton by-election