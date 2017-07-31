Mary Reid

Sarah Olney on returning to normal life

The New Statesman is running an article titled “I’m very much out on my ear”: what it’s like becoming an ex-MP. It interviews a number of people who lost their seats, but the focus is heavily on Sarah Olney.

Apparently, Theresa May apologised to Tory MPs who lost in the debacle that was the June General Election.

While May was referring to her Conservative peers, losing a seat is an experience also familiar to Liberal Democrat Sarah Olney. The former MP for Richmond Park made headlines by overturning Zac Goldsmith’s 23,015 majority in the December 2016 by-election – only to lose the seat by 45 votes six months later.

“I don’t get any money at all,” she says. “I got paid up to 8 June and then nothing. I don’t qualify for loss of office allowance or statutory redundancy because I wasn’t there for long enough. You have to have been there for at least two years.”

Olney, who intends to look for a new job after the summer holidays, describes herself as a “little bit cheated” by the snap election. “I was expecting – especially when we had a Fixed-term Parliaments Act – that parliament was going to last until 2020. So to suddenly find that it’s changed means that you don’t qualify for anything.”

There’s more about the difficulties in finding employment, but she also acknowledges the knock-on effect on the careers of the people she employed.

She describes the “frustration” of having to lay off her newly appointed staff. “I think one of the things I didn’t realise – and I wonder if most people don’t realise about being an MP – is you’re pretty much almost like a sole trader, and you have to set up everything from scratch,” she says. “You have to hire your own staff and you have to find your own office premises. There’s a lot of work involved in doing all of that, and I was only just getting to the end of that set-up phase.

“And then all of a sudden, a general election comes along and having just hired all these staff, the next thing I’m doing is sending them all redundancy letters.

So, will she stand again?

When asked if it was in her plans to re-stand for election, Olney was emphatic. “Yes. Yes, absolutely it is. It definitely is.” Referring to Goldsmith, she says: “He had a majority of 23,000 two years ago and now he’s got a majority of 45. That’s just the momentum that we’ve got going on here locally and I don’t want to spoil that, I want to get over the line next time.

You can read the full article here.

 

* Mary Reid is the Monday Editor on Lib Dem Voice.

  • Lorenzo Cherin 31st Jul '17 - 12:27pm

    Thank you Mary and Sarah !!

    She is a very likeable and able person, who because of the lack of interest in a real progressive alliance , from Labour, is replaced by the Tory again !

    She must continue as a force for good in the party, speak her own mind, and stand for president, which should have a basic salary, after Sal, or we are only to ever get peers or mps , unfair as it is the voice the party needs as a whole !

  • Andrew Toye 31st Jul '17 - 12:57pm

    Such a shame that the Fixed Term Parliament Act – written to stop a PM from “cutting and running” – collapsed due to a weak opposition (our MPs also voted for the override but we only had 9). Opposition MPs should show more backbone next time

  • Tony Rowan-Wicks 31st Jul '17 - 1:15pm

    Surely Sarah will be employed by the Lib Dems and use her skills to our advantage. Admire her so much. I don’t see this Parliament lasting 5 years anyway – Tories already at war internally.

  • Dav 31st Jul '17 - 2:44pm

    Surely they didn’t have any choice? An opposition is supposed to be a government-in-waiting, champing at the bit to get into office because the current lot are doing such a ruinous job.

    How could any opposition vote against an election, which would give them the chance to get into office, and retain their credibility with the electorate?

    The opposition must logically always vote for a general election, which will always give the required two-thirds majority, and therefore the Fixed Term Parliament Act is a nonsense that should have had a sunset clause so it ended with the Coalition that was its only reason for existence.

