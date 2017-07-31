Sarah Olney on returning to normal life

The New Statesman is running an article titled “I’m very much out on my ear”: what it’s like becoming an ex-MP. It interviews a number of people who lost their seats, but the focus is heavily on Sarah Olney.

Apparently, Theresa May apologised to Tory MPs who lost in the debacle that was the June General Election.

While May was referring to her Conservative peers, losing a seat is an experience also familiar to Liberal Democrat Sarah Olney. The former MP for Richmond Park made headlines by overturning Zac Goldsmith’s 23,015 majority in the December 2016 by-election – only to lose the seat by 45 votes six months later. “I don’t get any money at all,” she says. “I got paid up to 8 June and then nothing. I don’t qualify for loss of office allowance or statutory redundancy because I wasn’t there for long enough. You have to have been there for at least two years.” Olney, who intends to look for a new job after the summer holidays, describes herself as a “little bit cheated” by the snap election. “I was expecting – especially when we had a Fixed-term Parliaments Act – that parliament was going to last until 2020. So to suddenly find that it’s changed means that you don’t qualify for anything.”

There’s more about the difficulties in finding employment, but she also acknowledges the knock-on effect on the careers of the people she employed.

She describes the “frustration” of having to lay off her newly appointed staff. “I think one of the things I didn’t realise – and I wonder if most people don’t realise about being an MP – is you’re pretty much almost like a sole trader, and you have to set up everything from scratch,” she says. “You have to hire your own staff and you have to find your own office premises. There’s a lot of work involved in doing all of that, and I was only just getting to the end of that set-up phase. “And then all of a sudden, a general election comes along and having just hired all these staff, the next thing I’m doing is sending them all redundancy letters.

So, will she stand again?

When asked if it was in her plans to re-stand for election, Olney was emphatic. “Yes. Yes, absolutely it is. It definitely is.” Referring to Goldsmith, she says: “He had a majority of 23,000 two years ago and now he’s got a majority of 45. That’s just the momentum that we’ve got going on here locally and I don’t want to spoil that, I want to get over the line next time.

