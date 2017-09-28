Simon Shaw

Exclusive: Former Lib Dem MP John Pugh to stand in Southport Council by-election

By | Thu 28th September 2017 - 5:49 pm

A snap by-election on Sefton MBC in Merseyside could see John Pugh, Lib Dem MP for Southport until he stood down in 2017, make a return as a councillor.  He previously served as one for 14 years until his election as MP in 2001.

If successful, John would be following in a expanding line of former Lib Dem MPs who have gained council seats in recent times, people such as Adrian Sanders, Tessa Munt, Mark Hunter and John Leech.

The by-election takes place on Thursday 2nd November in Dukes Ward (which covers Southport Town Centre and West Birkdale) following the resignation of a sitting Conservative councillor due to ill-health.  Dukes Ward is generally regarded as the most Conservative of Southport’s seven wards.

The resignation was only submitted last Thursday 21st September with the Tories “calling” the election the following day and they have been distributing a leaflet since last weekend.  However Southport Lib Dems have also been quick off the mark with a Focus leaflet going out from Sunday.

Labour are also expected to contest the by-election hard so as to justify their claim that “only Labour can beat the Tories in Southport” – a claim they keep making following their surprise second place in Southport in June 2017, but which fails to recognise that Labour have never once beaten the Conservatives in Southport either in council or parliamentary elections.

Any offers of outside help in all the normal ways would be much appreciated, including from this weekend.  The by-election campaign is being operated from the Southport Lib Dem HQ at 35 Shakespeare Street, Southport PR8 5AB.  Telephone 01704 533555 or 01704 565546.  Alternatively email [email protected]

 

