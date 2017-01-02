Farage’s legacy and continental populist laws put EU expats in UK in impossible quandary

With Farage’s legacy (Britain leaving an EU it never loved) and Trump’s victory in the US (appointing Putin’s friends on key White House and ministerial positions), the world is getting back to the “each for his own, beggar-thy-neighbour”-politics that were such a stunning success in bringing wealth to everybody in the 1930’s.

What the possible success in upcoming European elections of populist parties (many already being sponsored by Putin) will mean to European expats living in the UK (often being married to a British citizen) is becoming clear with the cases of a Dutch engineer/housewife and a German aerospace executive who both received orders from the UK home office to leave the country forthwith, as reported by The Guardian.

In the case of the Dutch woman, who was unjustly rejected in her application for British citizenship, an earlier Dutch political success by convicted racist populist Geert Wilders has aggravated the significance of applying for British citizenship; and will do so in the case of all Dutch inhabitants of the UK. (I wouldn’t be surprised if they are in their thousands).

In the formation of the 2010 coalition government after the general elections, the two biggest parties involved in the first round, PvdA (Labour) and VVD (“National Liberal” would be the adequate British label; see the homonymous British party), finally rejected the option of forming a coalition with D66 (social-liberal; Dutch equivalent of the LibDems) and the “Green-Left” party (much more realist and “political center” than the British Greens).

The VVD, led by Cameron’s good friend and ally Mark Rutte, then opted for a risky innovation: a minority coalition with the CDA (Christian Democrats), and supported by the authoritarian-led PVV of Geert Wilders (Wilders is the only formal party member, all its MPs, councillors etc are “supporters”/employees fully dependent on his benevolence) which had won 16% of parliamentary seats (24 of 150). A minority government was unheard of in Dutch politics.

The best-known aspect of Wilders at that time was that he was refused access to the UK and that (while supporting the Rutte government) he instituted a “Complaints & alarm desk” about especially the Polish workers then entering the western EU countries to work. When the Rutte government had to take tough budgetary decisions, Wilders deserted ship after weeks of secluded coalition negotiations in the spring of 2012. Governing responsibly clearly wasn’t and isn’t his cup of tea.

In 2007, at the parliamentary debut of his PVV, Wilders objected to two members of the new government: Mr. Aboutaleb (from Moroccan descent; now mayor of Rotterdam) and Mrs. Albayrak (of Turkish descent; then Immigration minister); the fact that they descended from two countries who impose their passports on all descendants (it can’t be revoked) made them inadmissible from executive parliamentary posts, Wilders argued. Both also have Dutch passports and serve(d) their country impeccably. Under pressure from the parliaments speaker, Wilders withdrew a motion of no confidence. Later he objected to an advisory role of a Moroccan-Dutch MP, Mrs. Arib (now president of our Commons) in an advisory commission to the Rabat government. This protest also fizzled out). And, curiously, Wilders did not raise one finger when the Rutte government he supported had one minister of dual Dutch and Swedish citizenship.

But under Wilders’ pressure the Rutte government of 2010-’12 initiated a law/bill prohibiting Dutch citizens from having two passports; to mask its anti-Muslim slant this law was presented as being applicable universally.

That act has just become law. That means that any Dutch inhabitant of the UK applying for British citizenship has to renounce his or her Dutch passport.

When Marine Le Pen wins in France, and if Beppe Grillo’s 5 Star Movement wins big in Italy (and especially if it seeks support in government from the Lega North, a Putin fan, a ENF-ally of Wilders and overtly racist even to South Italians), it is probable they will reinforce (or, if absent, introduce) such “No two passports”-laws in France and Italy. That will mean a similar grave decision facing French and Italian inhabitants of the UK.

To add to the sensitivity of the Home office expulsion order to the Dutch woman, the father, mother and siblings of current (and probable future) prime minister Rutte were victims of the mass expulsion of all Dutch and “Indo-European” citizens and inhabitants by Sukarno’s Indonesia in 1955; Mark Rutte was born after their arrival in the Netherlands. So if many more Dutch UK inhabitants are treated like Mrs. Hawkins, it could spark fierce Dutch comments. And, of course, the last thing Downing Street needs in Brexit negotiations is sympathy from the continent, cutting them some slack.

D66, which is building up a Dutch Expat network (to enhance their voting rights), is now putting parliamentary questions to the Rutte government about this mistreatment of Dutch expats by London.

* Bernard Aris is a Dutch historian (university of Leiden), and Documentation assistant to the D66 parliamentary Party. He is a member of the Brussels/EU branch of the LibDems.